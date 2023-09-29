65 entries for Willebroek Solo Competitions

65 players from seven countries will battle for the four different titles on offer at the Willebroek Solo Competition.

65 performers have entered the 2023 Willebroek Solo Contest.

The third edition of the event will feature players from Spain, Germany, France, Netherlands, Lithuania, Portugal and Belgium in four different competition categories.

Proud

Competition spokesperson Lode Violet told 4BR: "We are very proud that we can build on the success of our previous competitions.

With thanks to our sponsors Lemca Musical Instruments, Hal Leonard, Denis Wick, Buffet Crampon, Yuja and Alliance Brass we can offer attractive prizes. In addition, the winner of the highest category will perform as a soloist with Brassband Willebroek and Stijn Aertgeerts will write a solo work for the winner in the 16 to 18 year old category.

Lessons will also be arranged with soloists from Brassband Willebroek for the prize winners."

Adjudication panel

The organisation is also supported by Yuja and CU Brass, who will be responsible for recordings and live coverage of the competition, whilst the adjudication panel consists of Erik Janssen, Raf Van Looveren, Sophie Binet-Budelot and Fabrice Millischer.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 1st (10.00am) at the Municipal Theater Willebroek & GO! Academy Willebroek.

Find out more:

https://en.brassbandwillebroek.be/willebroeksolocontest