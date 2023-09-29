                 

*
banner

News

Bands ready for Bolsover Festival of Brass

There are two days of entertainment action in store to enjoy at the Bolsover Festival of Brass — with live streaming of the Championship and First Sections.

Bolsover
  The Bolsover Festival of Brass takes place this weekend

Friday, 29 September 2023

        

The Bolsover Festival of Brass will take place this weekend (Saturday 30th September & Sunday 1st October) at Frasers Group Academy in Shirebrook in Derbyshire (NG20 8RY).

Supported by Warwick Music Group there are two full days of entertainment programme contests to enjoy — with the Championship Section and First Section on Sunday 1st October being live-streamed broadcast.

Saturday

It all kicks off on Saturday morning at 10.00am with the Fourth Section followed by the Third Section in the Main Hall, with the Second Section taking place at 1.00am in Hall 2.

Leave stream Sunday

On Sunday the first of 18 performances in the Championships Section can be heard from the main hall (first band starting at 9.30am) with the first of 13 performance on the First Section in the Hall 2 venue starting at 9.30am.

You can enjoy the live-broadcast coverage of the Championship and First Sections from Next Step Films introduced by hosts Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas throughout the day, with the opportunity to vote for your favourite band.

Live stream:


https://www.nextstepfilms.co.uk/bolsover

Tickets:

Tickets are available on the day on the door and are £10 Adult and £8 Concessions (under 16 and over 60). Free entry for children under 5. There are also extensive catering facilities and parking.

The Championship Section also offers the connection to the British Open Championship, with the highest placed qualifying band gaining direct entry to the Senior Trophy at the 2024 Spring Festival.

Find out more:


https://bolsoverfestivals.com/

Championship Section:

Sunday 1st October
Commencing: 9.00am (Main Theatre)
Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson

1. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)
2. Newstead Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
3. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin)
4. Jackfield Band (Simon Platford)
5. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks)
6. Stannington (Sam Fisher)
7. Hucknall & Linby (Paul Whyley)

Break

8. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)
9. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)
10. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ben Dixon)
11. Staffordshire (Craig Williams)
12. City of Hull (Dean Jones)
13. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)
14. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)
15. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)
16. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)
17. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
18. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)


First Section:


Sunday 1st October
Commencing: 9.30am (Hall 2)
Adjudicator: Stephanie Binns

1. Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)
2. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea)
3. Hucknall & Lindley (Paul Whyley)
4. Strata Brass (Leigh Baker)
5. Staffordshire (Craig Williams)
6. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ben Dixon)

Break

7. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)
8. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)
9. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)
10. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)
11. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
12. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)
13. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)


Second Section:


Saturday 30th September
Commencing: 11.00am (Hall 2)
Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson

1. Leicester Co-operative (Ben Hewlett-Davies)
2. Skelmersdale Prize (Benjamin Coulson)
3. Lindley (Alan Widdop)
4. Emley (Tim Sidwell)
5. Kippax (James Beecham)
6. Wellington (Telford) Brass (Ian Johnson)
7. Haslingden & Helmshore (Joshua Hughes)
8. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)


Third Section:


Saturday 30th September
Commencing: 1.30pm (Main Theatre)
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

1. Ibstock Brick Brass (Luke Atkinson)
2. Towcester Studio Brass (Neil Brownless)
3. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)
4. City of Wrexham (Ian Johnson)


Fourth Section:


Saturday 30th September
Commencing: 10.00am (Main Theatre)
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

1. Matlock Brass (Chris Banks)
2. Ilkeston Brass (Alex Bland)
3. Dodworth Colliery MW (Geof Benson)
4. Banovallum Brass (Tony Garrill)
5. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
6. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

mUSICIANS cOMPANY

New committee to advise on Iles and Mortimer Medal awards

September 29 • Mark Bromley will lead a new Advisory Committee to recommend candidates for the annual Iles and Mortimer Medals.

Mkaing Music

Making Music appoints new Chairperson

September 29 • Rhiannon Harrison has been appointed as the new Chairperson of Making Music, the UK's largest leisure-time music network

rooms4 groups

One eye on Blackpool with rooms4groups

September 29 • There is a place at the Spring Festival for bands at this weekend's Bolsover Festival of Brass — with a hotel booking to sort out too...

Bolsover

Bands ready for Bolsover Festival of Brass

September 29 • There are two days of entertainment action in store to enjoy at the Bolsover Festival of Brass — with live streaming of the Championship and First Sections.

What's on »

Luton Brass Band - Masterclass with David Daws

Wednesday 27 September • St Augustine's Church, Luton LU3 2JR

South Yorkshire Police -

Saturday 30 September • Sheffield Catherdral. Church Street. Sheffield. S1 1HA

Epping Forest Band - Thundersley Brass Band

Saturday 30 September • Salvation Army Hall, Hadleigh, Essex SS7 20F

Friary Brass Band - guest soloist Tom Smith

Saturday 30 September • Trinity Methodist Church. Brewery Road. Woking GU21 4LH

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Saturday 30 September • Shirebrook Academy, Common Lane, Shirebrook. Derbyshire NG20 8QF

Vacancies »

Ringwood and Burley Band

September 29 • Musical Director required for a friendly, non-contesting band. We take part at various local events and also present two concerts annually. Rehearsals are held weekly in Ringwood, Hampshire. There are vacancies for players to join us.

Harlow Brass Band

September 29 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

East of England Co-op Band

September 27 • We are looking for an Eb or Bb bass player to fill a vacancy due to a player's relocation. We are a friendly and ambitious Championship section band who rehearse in Ipswich, Suffolk on a Monday evening. We have a healthy concert and contest diary.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top