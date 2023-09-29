Bands ready for Bolsover Festival of Brass

There are two days of entertainment action in store to enjoy at the Bolsover Festival of Brass — with live streaming of the Championship and First Sections.

The Bolsover Festival of Brass will take place this weekend (Saturday 30th September & Sunday 1st October) at Frasers Group Academy in Shirebrook in Derbyshire (NG20 8RY).

Supported by Warwick Music Group there are two full days of entertainment programme contests to enjoy — with the Championship Section and First Section on Sunday 1st October being live-streamed broadcast.

Saturday

It all kicks off on Saturday morning at 10.00am with the Fourth Section followed by the Third Section in the Main Hall, with the Second Section taking place at 1.00am in Hall 2.

Leave stream Sunday

On Sunday the first of 18 performances in the Championships Section can be heard from the main hall (first band starting at 9.30am) with the first of 13 performance on the First Section in the Hall 2 venue starting at 9.30am.

You can enjoy the live-broadcast coverage of the Championship and First Sections from Next Step Films introduced by hosts Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas throughout the day, with the opportunity to vote for your favourite band.

Live stream:



https://www.nextstepfilms.co.uk/bolsover

Tickets:

Tickets are available on the day on the door and are £10 Adult and £8 Concessions (under 16 and over 60). Free entry for children under 5. There are also extensive catering facilities and parking.

The Championship Section also offers the connection to the British Open Championship, with the highest placed qualifying band gaining direct entry to the Senior Trophy at the 2024 Spring Festival.

Find out more:



https://bolsoverfestivals.com/

Championship Section:

Sunday 1st October

Commencing: 9.00am (Main Theatre)

Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson

1. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)

2. Newstead Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)

3. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin)

4. Jackfield Band (Simon Platford)

5. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks)

6. Stannington (Sam Fisher)

7. Hucknall & Linby (Paul Whyley)

Break

8. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)

9. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)

10. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ben Dixon)

11. Staffordshire (Craig Williams)

12. City of Hull (Dean Jones)

13. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)

14. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)

15. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)

16. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)

17. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)

18. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)





First Section:



Sunday 1st October

Commencing: 9.30am (Hall 2)

Adjudicator: Stephanie Binns

1. Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)

2. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea)

3. Hucknall & Lindley (Paul Whyley)

4. Strata Brass (Leigh Baker)

5. Staffordshire (Craig Williams)

6. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ben Dixon)

Break

7. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)

8. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)

9. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)

10. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)

11. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)

12. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

13. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)





Second Section:



Saturday 30th September

Commencing: 11.00am (Hall 2)

Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson

1. Leicester Co-operative (Ben Hewlett-Davies)

2. Skelmersdale Prize (Benjamin Coulson)

3. Lindley (Alan Widdop)

4. Emley (Tim Sidwell)

5. Kippax (James Beecham)

6. Wellington (Telford) Brass (Ian Johnson)

7. Haslingden & Helmshore (Joshua Hughes)

8. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)





Third Section:



Saturday 30th September

Commencing: 1.30pm (Main Theatre)

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

1. Ibstock Brick Brass (Luke Atkinson)

2. Towcester Studio Brass (Neil Brownless)

3. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)

4. City of Wrexham (Ian Johnson)





Fourth Section:



Saturday 30th September

Commencing: 10.00am (Main Theatre)

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

1. Matlock Brass (Chris Banks)

2. Ilkeston Brass (Alex Bland)

3. Dodworth Colliery MW (Geof Benson)

4. Banovallum Brass (Tony Garrill)

5. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

6. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)