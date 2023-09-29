One eye on Blackpool with rooms4groups

There is a place at the Spring Festival for bands at this weekend's Bolsover Festival of Brass — with a hotel booking to sort out too...

Several bands taking part in the Championship Section of the Bolsover Festival of Brass this weekend will not only have one eye on the title, but also on the 2024 British Open Spring Festival.

The highest placed qualifying band will head to Blackpool next May and will need to get their hotel accommodation booked.

Special deals

Rooms4groups.com has specially negotiated hotel deals for bands, so if your band is already looking forward to the Senior, Trophy, Senior Cup and Grand Shield or will be looking forward to it after this weekend then you need to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: "We have a great selection of hotels available, including one with that all-important rehearsal space, and have already received a number of bookings and enquiries, so snap up your band hotel deal now!"

Find out more

Go to: wwwrooms4groups.com

Hotels:

Imperial Hotel, Blackpool

Rehearsal space on site

£129 per SINGLE room per night inc. breakfast

£149 per DOUBLE/TWIN room inc. breakfast

Hampton by Hilton Blackpool

Lovely brand new hotel, no rehearsal space

£120 per SINGLE room per night inc. breakfast

£129 per DOUBLE/TWIN room per night inc. breakfast

£139 per TWIN room per night inc. breakfast

Liberty's Hotel, Blackpool

Really good value, no rehearsal space

£105 per DOUBLE/TWIN room per night inc. breakfast

£89 per SINGLE room per night inc. breakfast

Travelodge Blackpool South Shore

Average rate for both nights:

£130 per DOUBLE/TWIN room per night inc. breakfast

£125 per SINGLE room per night inc. breakfast