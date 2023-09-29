Making Music appoints new Chairperson

Rhiannon Harrison has been appointed as the new Chairperson of Making Music, the UK's largest leisure-time music network

Rhiannon Harrison has been appointed as the new Chairperson of Making Music, the UK's largest leisure-time music network. She replaces Dorothy Wilson, whose six-year term closed in August.

The Board trustee, and a representative of Worsley Concert Band, over the past three years she has become an integral part of the organisation. A freelance musician performing on trombone, teaching brass and conducting, her main passion is musical theatre.

Dorothy Wilson will now assume the role of Vice-Chair, continuing to contribute her expertise to Making Music's Board. Pete Burchill takes on the role of Treasurer.

Pleased

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Additionally, we are pleased to welcome new Board members Catherine Travers, committee member of St Neots Sinfonia; Andy Devine, Treasurer of Teesside Music Society, and Kathy McLeish, music director of Godalming Community Gospel Choir, and look forward to working with them over the next three years."

Delighted

Speaking about her appointment, Rhiannon Harrison told 4BR: "I'm delighted to be taking on a more directly supportive role for this wonderful organisation, although it will undoubtedly be a challenge to fill the massive shoes left by Dorothy Wilson.

I know I am incredibly fortunate to have a fantastic board to support me initially, and I look forward to seeing it diversify even further during my tenure."

I know I am incredibly fortunate to have a fantastic board to support me initially, and I look forward to seeing it diversify even further during my tenure Rhiannon Harrison

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Strong contribution

In welcoming Rhiannon to the new post, Barbara Eifler of Making Music added: "Rhiannon has been such a pleasure to work with and has made such a strong contribution over the last three years as a trustee.

It is also exciting to add new trustees to the Board who reflect the varied nature of our member groups and the myriad professional skills of their participants. I very much look forward to working with all of them.

With Rhiannon Harrison at the helm and a dynamic team of Board members, we are looking to continue fostering creativity, collaboration, and growth within our community."