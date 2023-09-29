                 

News

New committee to advise on Iles and Mortimer Medal awards

Mark Bromley will lead a new Advisory Committee to recommend candidates for the annual Iles and Mortimer Medals.

  The new Advisory Committee will recommend two candidates

Friday, 29 September 2023

        

The Worshipful Company of Musicians has announced significant changes in the process of selecting candidates for its annual Iles and Mortimer Medals.

It follows the death of the highly respected educator and journalist Roy Terry, who previously led the recommendation process.

Iles and Mortimer Medals

One of the City of London's historic livery companies the Iles Medal was established in 1947 by John Henry Iles, a Pastmaster of the Company.

It is presented annually to musicians who have made a significant contribution to the brass band movement.

The Mortimer Medal recognises service in fostering new generations of brass band musicians, having been endowed in 1995 in memory of Harry Mortimer by his widow, Margaret Mortimer.

Continued excellence

A spokesperson stated: "To ensure the continued excellence and fairness of this selection process, the Worshipful Company has established an Iles and Mortimer Awards Advisory Committee comprising eminent individuals in the field of brass music and education.

It reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of recognition within the brass band movement.

The new approach will ensure that these medals continue to be awarded to the most deserving individuals, upholding the legacy of excellence and dedication in music."

Advisory Committee

The Advisory Committee will be under the Chairmanship of Liveryman and Steward Mark Bromley, CEO of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

The committee will be composed of Lt Col David Barringer (Commanding Officer, Household Division Bands), Stuart Birnie (Head of Birmingham Music Service), Iwan Fox (broadcaster and journalist), Paul Hindmarsh (author and publisher) and WCOM Past Master Leslie East (educator and publisher).

The committee will have the responsibility of recommending two candidates each year to receive the prestigious awards.

Speaking about his appointment, Mark Bromley told 4BR: "I am privileged to have been asked to Chair the Advisory Committee that will have the responsibility of selecting candidates for these prestigious awards."

Long standing

Master of the WCOM, Jeff Kelly, added: "The Musicians' Company is confident that under Mark Bromley, the new team will build successfully upon the remarkable foundations laid by Roy Terry over many years.

We are proud of our long-standing relationship with the brass band world and look forward to a strong and vibrant future together."

        

mUSICIANS cOMPANY

New committee to advise on Iles and Mortimer Medal awards

Mark Bromley will lead a new Advisory Committee to recommend candidates for the annual Iles and Mortimer Medals.

