Interview with John Wallace CBE

The Wallace Collection — one of the most celebrated brass ensembles in the world continues to unearth long forgotten gems of the repertoire.
The latest is a series of brass works that were transcribed from Hayden string quartets by the French musician Julien Tollot in the 1860s.
This weekend in Edinburgh a quintet from the Wallace Collection — led by John Wallace CBE will be performing 'Haydn Transformed' — a performance as research project which sees them perform on period brass instruments.
It's an incredible story of the inventiveness and brilliance of early brass transcribers and performers — and John tells us more...
Concert:
Haydn Transformed
Sunday 1st October (3.15pm)
St Cecilia's Hall
Edinburgh