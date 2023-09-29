                 

Interview with John Wallace CBE

We catch up with John Wallace CBE ahead of a cocnert performance in Edinburgh this weekend that sees him explore some of the earliest brass ensemble transcriptions.

Wallace
  The cocnert takes place in Edinburgh on Sunday

Friday, 29 September 2023

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

The Wallace Collection — one of the most celebrated brass ensembles in the world continues to unearth long forgotten gems of the repertoire.

The latest is a series of brass works that were transcribed from Hayden string quartets by the French musician Julien Tollot in the 1860s.

Wallace Collection

This weekend in Edinburgh a quintet from the Wallace Collection — led by John Wallace CBE will be performing 'Haydn Transformed' — a performance as research project which sees them perform on period brass instruments.

It's an incredible story of the inventiveness and brilliance of early brass transcribers and performers — and John tells us more...

Concert:


The Wallace Collection
Haydn Transformed
Sunday 1st October (3.15pm)
St Cecilia's Hall
Edinburgh

https://www.stcecilias.ed.ac.uk/whats-on/#events

        

