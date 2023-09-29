Interview with John Wallace CBE

We catch up with John Wallace CBE ahead of a cocnert performance in Edinburgh this weekend that sees him explore some of the earliest brass ensemble transcriptions.

The Wallace Collection — one of the most celebrated brass ensembles in the world continues to unearth long forgotten gems of the repertoire.

The latest is a series of brass works that were transcribed from Hayden string quartets by the French musician Julien Tollot in the 1860s.

Wallace Collection

This weekend in Edinburgh a quintet from the Wallace Collection — led by John Wallace CBE will be performing 'Haydn Transformed' — a performance as research project which sees them perform on period brass instruments.

It's an incredible story of the inventiveness and brilliance of early brass transcribers and performers — and John tells us more...

Concert:



The Wallace Collection

Haydn Transformed

Sunday 1st October (3.15pm)

St Cecilia's Hall

Edinburgh

https://www.stcecilias.ed.ac.uk/whats-on/#events