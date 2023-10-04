                 

*
banner

News

St David's Hall closure extended

The major concert hall venue in Wales still requires extensive remedial work before it can open again.

St Davids Hall
  The hall in Cardiff has been closed since 7th September

Wednesday, 04 October 2023

        

The temporary closure of St David's Hall in Cardiff, which has twice hosted the European Brass Band Championships, and is home to the renowned BBC Singer of the World competition has been extended to allow more time to complete the additional checks on the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) panels in the building.

It is expected that further remedial work will be completed over the next month. The hall was closed on September 7th, with grave doubts surrounding its future.

Options

A statement announced: "We will be contacting promoters and hirers to discuss the potential for rescheduling performances. We will also review all other options, including relocating productions if practicable.

We apologise for the additional postponement of shows, and we want to reassure all ticket holders that we will be in touch to discuss rescheduling of performances and/or alternatives."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Whitworth Vale

M&B congrats to Whitworth double foundation winners

October 4 • The low brass of title winning Whitworth Vale & Healey Band has been congratulated by Mercer & Barker.

Cosentino

German bond led by musical friendship

October 4 • A long friendship between Patricio Cosentino and Hans Jacob has led to an exciting partnership link in North Germany.

Chrsitmas

Christmas is coming...

October 4 • It may be early, but if you want to maximise your festive fund raising this year, Brass Bands England and Crowdfunder UK has a webinar this week that will tell you how to do it...

IBBSS24

IBBSS announces 2024 attractions

October 4 • The leading international brass band summer school is already signing up delegates for its 2024 course.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - Maldon Salvation Army Anniversary Concert

Saturday 7 October • Maldon URC Church, Market Hill CM9 4PZ

Besses Boys' Band - Last Night of the Proms

Saturday 7 October • All Saints Church (Stand), Whitefield, Manchester, M45 7NF M45 7NF

The Hepworth Band - Denby Dale Ladies Choir & New Mill MVC

Saturday 7 October • Huddersfield Town Hall HD12TA

Longridge Band - The Best of Broadway

Sunday 8 October • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Newstead Brass - Music for Macmillan

Sunday 8 October • St Wilfrid's Church, Church St, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Northop Silver Band

October 4 • Northop Silver Band are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).

Dobcross Silver Band

October 3 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band have an unexpected vacancy for FRONT ROW CORNET . Current holders of 7 contest titles and with great, well attended concerts, this is an opportunity to participate in something special! Great Socials too!

Fulham Brass Band

October 3 • Soprano Cornet and Bb Bass vacancies at FBB. With players moving out of London we are looking for two talented, enthusiastic and committed individuals to complete our friendly Championship Band under the leadership of new Musical Director, Sam Hairsine.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top