St David's Hall closure extended

The major concert hall venue in Wales still requires extensive remedial work before it can open again.

The temporary closure of St David's Hall in Cardiff, which has twice hosted the European Brass Band Championships, and is home to the renowned BBC Singer of the World competition has been extended to allow more time to complete the additional checks on the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) panels in the building.

It is expected that further remedial work will be completed over the next month. The hall was closed on September 7th, with grave doubts surrounding its future.

Options

A statement announced: "We will be contacting promoters and hirers to discuss the potential for rescheduling performances. We will also review all other options, including relocating productions if practicable.

We apologise for the additional postponement of shows, and we want to reassure all ticket holders that we will be in touch to discuss rescheduling of performances and/or alternatives."