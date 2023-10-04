M&B congrats to Whitworth double foundation winners

The low brass of title winning Whitworth Vale & Healey Band has been congratulated by Mercer & Barker.

Mercer & Barker, the leading mouthpiece manufacturers have offered their congratulations to the Whitworth Vale & Healey Band after they added the Bolsover Festival of Brass honours to the National Second Section Championship of Great Britain title recently won at Cheltenham.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to offer our congratulations to the band on their latest success — especially as it was built on a foundation of their tuba team all using our mouthpieces."

Solo winner

In addition, their brilliant solo euphonium player Ian Peters picked up his second 'Best Soloist' award, also playing on a Mercer & Barker mouthpiece, the band added a fourth consecutive Bolsover title to their CV on the weekend under MD, Michael Golding — just a fortnight after their memorable Cheltenham success.

The Mercer & Barker spokesperson added: "We are now seeing more and more band's play on our products — especially the low brass which is the essential foundation for any successful band.

Whitworth is not the only successful band have benefitted of course, but to claim two prestigious major contest titles in such a short space of time a great endorsement for us."

Find out more

To find out more about Mercer & Barker go to: www.mercerandbaker.com