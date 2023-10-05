                 

Friary celebrate 40th anniversary with tributes

Friary Brass was joined by former MD, Chris King and Brighouse & Rastrick cornet star Tom Smith to help celebrate their anniversary in musical style.

Friary Brass
  The band featured mellophoniums as part of their musical celebration

Thursday, 05 October 2023

        

Friary Brass recently presented their 40th Anniversary Concert to a packed audience to round off a memorable celebration at Trinity Methodist Church in Woking.

Music ranging from popular classics to pop hits supplemented the appearance of guest soloist Tom Smith of Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

He provided a virtuosic first half performance of 'Carnival of Venice' before being joined by Lauren Straker on flugel for a rendition of Piazzolla's 'Oblivion', whilst in the second he showcased Leonard Ballantine's 'Don't Doubt Him Now', followed by a 'Quicksilver' duet with Friary principal cornet Richard Straker.

Mellophoniums

The entertainment factor was further enhanced by four mellophoniums (above) for Lionel Ritchie's 'All Night Long', whilst other highlights included William Himes' 'Procession to Covenant' and Darrol Barry's 'A Salford Sinfonietta', as well as a couple of new commissions to be included in Friary's forthcoming Brass in Concert set.

Former MD Chris King returned to conduct the band and was presented with a glass plaque recognising his outstanding contribution towards the band's success over the years of his tenure. A similar presentation was also made to former euphonium player and administrator, Mike Trumble.

This was an evening to savour, and a perfect way to mark the 40th anniversary in styleBand Chairperson, David Wicks

Evening to savour

Speaking about the event, Band Chairperson, David Wicks told 4BR: "This was an evening to savour, and a perfect way to mark the 40th anniversary in style.

We are deeply grateful to Tom Smith for being our guest soloist, and to Chris King for returning to conduct part of the programme, alongside our current MD Nigel Taken."

        

