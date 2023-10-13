                 

Interview with Dr Joseph Parisi

We catch up with the MD of Fountain City Brass as they look forward to appearing at this year's Brass in Concert Championships in Gateshead.

Parisi
  Dr Joseph Parisi has been MD of Fountain City Band since its inception

Friday, 13 October 2023

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With the Brass in Concert Championship looming on the Gateshead horizon next month, 4BR has caught up with Dr Joseph Parisi, Musical Director of Fountain City Band from Kansas City in the USA — who will return to the event for the first time since 2018.

Unique brand

Not only will they bring their unique brand of contest entertainment to the Championship contest on Saturday 18th November, but the night before they are also guaranteed to thrill the audience at the newly named Glasshouse International Centre for as they join the Bone-afide trombone ensemble for the Friday evening World of Brass in Concert event

With all that to look forward to then we managed to catch up with Joe to talk about the forthcoming trip.

Tickets:


Brass in Concert Championship:
https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/46th-brass-in-concert-championship/

World of Brass in Concert Gala Concert:
https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/brass-in-concert-gala-2023-bone-afide-and-fountian-city-brass-band/

        

