Brass Band Insurance Services makes transfer

Brass Band Insurance Services, formerly part of Bryan James Group has transferred to Adler Fairways Insurance Brokers Limited.

Brass Band Insurance Services have been providing specialist insurance cover for bands and individuals for more than 50 years.

Adler Fairways is a well-established and trusted Chartered independent insurance broker providing insurance and risk management advice, employee benefits, and health and wellbeing services to commercial and private clients throughout the UK.

Karen Davis of Brass Band Insurance Services told 4BR: "We are delighted to have joined Adler Fairways. Their values through delivering expert advice and first-class service aligns with our own.

Brass band insurance can be complex, with many variables to consider, so it's fantastic for us be part of an organisation that is dedicated to continuing to support musicians across the UK.

This is a move that strengthens the breadth of protection services and support we can provide to clients, and our team are excited to be a part of this."

In response, Anthony Adler, CEO, Adler Fairways added: "Karen and her team bring a wealth of experience and an in-depth understanding of the sector, further enhancing our expertise in this specialist area.

They have a passion for supporting bands at all levels and have worked incredibly hard over the years building a strong and loyal client base. We are thrilled to welcome the team and their clients to Adler Fairways.

For more information on Brass Band Insurance Services please contact Karen Davis on 0208 759 0825 or email info@brassbandinsuranceservices.co.uk

W: www.brassbandinsuranceservices.co.uk