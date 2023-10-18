                 

Fountain opens Regent Hall Brass Arts Festival

James Fountain will join the Amersham Band at Regent Hall this evening to open the traditional musical prelude to the National Championship in London.

Foutnain City
  James Fountain is the featured soloist with Amersham Band

Wednesday, 18 October 2023

        

The traditional musical prelude to the National Championship Final at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend kicks off this evening with the Regent Hall Brass Arts Festival.

It will see Amersham Band conducted by Paul Fisher joined by guest soloist James Fountain for a free concert at Regent Hall on Oxford Street (W1C 2DJ) in the heart of London (7.30pm).

Free event

The free event will see the band perform an eclectic programme to cater for all tastes, as MD, Paul Fisher told 4BR. "We really do want to do just that! We've got 'Paganini Variations' and 'An American in Paris', 'Thy Tribute Bring' and the great marches 'Praise' by Wilfred Heaton and 'Able' by William Himes — and much, much more!"

Fountain solo

That more will see James Fountain, principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra perform a batch of showstoppers — including 'Charivari', 'Carnival of Venice', 'How do you keep the music playing?' and 'Threnody'.

The evening will help raise funds for the Regent Hall No.10 Homeless Unit.

There are also performances to look forward to from The Band of the Scots Guards Symphonic Brass & Percussion Ensemble, The Band of the Grenadier Guards, Trafalgar Brass, and Foden's Band before the National Final.

Festival details:

The festival continues on Sunday 22nd October through to Sunday 29th October:
https://www.regenthall.net/Groups/407330/Brass_Arts_Festival.aspx

Regent Hall Brass Arts Festival
Wednesday 18th October

7.30pm
Amersham
Conductor: Paul Fisher
Soloist: James Fountain

Free admission, collection, no tickets required.

Thursday 19th October

7.30pm
The Band of the Scots Guards Symphonic Brass & Percussion Ensemble

Free admission, no tickets required.

Friday 20th October

The Band of the Grenadier Guards
1.00pm
Conductor: Rob Smith

Free admission, collection, no tickets required

Trafalgar Brass
3.00pm
Music for brass dectet & percussion

Free admission, collection, no tickets required

Foden's Band
7.45pm
Conductor: Russell Gray
Tickets £20
www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens or tickets@fodensband.co.uk

        

