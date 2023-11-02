                 

Baumet takes professor role in Lyon

The Besson euphonium star Bastien Baumet has been appointed Professor of Euphonium & Saxhorn at the prestigious Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et Danse de Lyon

Bastien Baumet
  Bastien Baumet has been appointed to the prestigious role

Thursday, 02 November 2023

        

Besson euphonium star Bastien Baumet has been appointed Professor of Euphonium & Saxhorn at the prestigious Conservatoire National SupÃ©rieur de Musique et Danse de Lyon (CNSMD).

Significant

The appointment has been seen as one of the most significant in the French Conservatoire world, not only as an endorsement of the his professional expertise and reputation as a teacher and performer, but on hallmarking the euphonium as instrument worthy of the deepest academic respect.

Bastien follows a lineage of iconic musicians such as Mel Culbertson, StÃ©phane Labeyrie, David Guerrier, Michel Becquet, and late Ivan Milhiet in gaining the distinction of appointment.

In addition, it comes at a time when Guillaume Dionnet, Tuba player of the Lyon Symphony Orchestra, has also been appointed Tuba professor at the CNSMD of Lyon.

Speaking about the appointment Bastien told 4BR: "It is an honour to join the brass teaching team made up of ClÃ©ment Saunier, Antoine Ganaye, Guillaume Dionnet and Guillaume Tetu."

With this appointment, Bastien commits to continuing to promote the euphonium & saxhorn, sharing his passion and expertise with students and music lovers around the worldCNSMD

Sharing passion

A spokesperson added: "From Lyon, the city of origin of Jean Baptiste Arban, spiritual father of brass instruments around the world, Bastien aspires to strengthen and promote brass instruments internationally.

With this appointment, Bastien commits to continuing to promote the euphonium & saxhorn, sharing his passion and expertise with students and music lovers around the world."

        

