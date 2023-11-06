Results: 2023 SWBBA Contest

Results:
Open Section:
Adjudicator: Sam Fisher
1. Lympstone (Chris Spreadbury)
2. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 (Christopher Bond)
3. St Austell (Adam Glynn)
4. Helston Town (John Berryman)
5. Lanner & District (David Johnson)
6. Chalford (Steve Tubb)
7. Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)
8. Roche Brass (Keith Maxwell)
9. Wootton-under-Edge & District (Jim Bennett)
10. Glastonbury Brass (Stephen Rogers)
Second Section:
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
1. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)
2. South Moulton Town (David Boorer)
Third Section:
Adjudicator: Sam Fisher
1. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)
2. Exeter Railway (Gareth Davies)
3. South Moulton Town (David Boorer)
4. Saltash Town (Neil Ellis)
5. Bideford Town (Mark Durham)
Fourth Section:
Adjudicator: Sam Fisher
1. Saltash Town (Neil Ellis)
2. Indian Queens (Ben Martin)
3. Bay Brass (Alan Wilmott)
Youth Section:
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
1. St Austell Youth (Anna Minear)
Training Section:
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
1. Plymouth Soundhouse Training (Lee Clayson)
2. Porthleven Town Training (Tom Bassett)