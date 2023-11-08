Fine own-choice turn-out for LBBA Contest

The Leicestershire Brass Band Association (LBBA) annual contest will take place on Sunday 19th November at Loughborough Foundation Schools (LE11 2DU).
Own-choice
The own-choice test-piece event will be run over two halls with 40 bands expected to compete.
Section 1 will commence in the Hodson Hall at 9.30am, whilst Section 2 will start the Eadon Hall at 9.30am. Sections 3 and 4 will follow on in the Eadon Hall, with the Championship Section concluding play in the Hodson immediately after Section 1.
There are several trade stands on show as well as two catering outlets and a bottle bar.
Tickets: £7.00
Programmes: £3.00
Championship Section:
Adjudicator: Leigh Baker
Start: 2.00pm
Blidworth Welfare
City of Hull
East of England Co-op
Longridge
Newstead Welfare
Sandhurst Silver
Shepherd Group Brass
Thundersley
Section 1:
Adjudicator: Dave Lea
Start: 9.30am
Chalford Band
Eccles Borough
Hatfield & Askern Colliery
Hathern Band
Kibworth Brass
Milton Keynes Brass
Oddfellows Brass
Rushden Town
Soham Comrades
Strata Brass
Wantage Silver
Section 2:
Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones
Start: 9.30am
Audley Brass
Foss Dyke
Leicestershire Co-op Snibston
Olney Brass
Raunds Temperance
Rolls Royce (Derby)
Wigston Band
Section 3:
Adjudicator: David W Ashworth
Start: 12.30pm
Amington Band
Cleethorpes Band
Ibstock Brick Brass
Ireland Colliery Chesterfield
Ratby Co-operative
Section 4:
Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
Start: 3.15pm
Brackley & District
Coventry Festival
Croft Silver
Dodworth Colliery
Ilkeston Brass
Matlock Band
Stalybridge Old Band
Syston Band
Thrapston Town