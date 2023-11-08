                 

*
banner

News

Fine own-choice turn-out for LBBA Contest

There will be plenty of great test-pieces to be heard at the Leicestershire Brass Band Association (LBBA) annual contest this weekend.

LBBA
  The contest takes place at Loughborough Foundation Schools

Wednesday, 08 November 2023

        

The Leicestershire Brass Band Association (LBBA) annual contest will take place on Sunday 19th November at Loughborough Foundation Schools (LE11 2DU).

Own-choice

The own-choice test-piece event will be run over two halls with 40 bands expected to compete.

Section 1 will commence in the Hodson Hall at 9.30am, whilst Section 2 will start the Eadon Hall at 9.30am. Sections 3 and 4 will follow on in the Eadon Hall, with the Championship Section concluding play in the Hodson immediately after Section 1.

There are several trade stands on show as well as two catering outlets and a bottle bar.

Tickets: £7.00
Programmes: £3.00

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker
Start: 2.00pm

Blidworth Welfare
City of Hull
East of England Co-op
Longridge
Newstead Welfare
Sandhurst Silver
Shepherd Group Brass
Thundersley


Section 1:

Adjudicator: Dave Lea
Start: 9.30am

Chalford Band
Eccles Borough
Hatfield & Askern Colliery
Hathern Band
Kibworth Brass
Milton Keynes Brass
Oddfellows Brass
Rushden Town
Soham Comrades
Strata Brass
Wantage Silver


Section 2:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones
Start: 9.30am

Audley Brass
Foss Dyke
Leicestershire Co-op Snibston
Olney Brass
Raunds Temperance
Rolls Royce (Derby)
Wigston Band


Section 3:

Adjudicator: David W Ashworth
Start: 12.30pm

Amington Band
Cleethorpes Band
Ibstock Brick Brass
Ireland Colliery Chesterfield
Ratby Co-operative


Section 4:


Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
Start: 3.15pm

Brackley & District
Coventry Festival
Croft Silver
Dodworth Colliery
Ilkeston Brass
Matlock Band
Stalybridge Old Band
Syston Band
Thrapston Town

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

LBBA

Fine own-choice turn-out for LBBA Contest

November 8 • There will be plenty of great test-pieces to be heard at the Leicestershire Brass Band Association (LBBA) annual contest this weekend.

Geoffrey Brand

National Youth Band of Great Britain to pay musical homage to Brand

November 8 • The legacy and influence of Geoffrey Brand will be marked next year in a special concert given by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Morley

WFEL Fairey head to Morley

November 8 • The Leeds Best of Brass series continues this weekend in Morley with the visit of the WFEL Fairey Band.

Black Dyke

Childs strengthens Japanese connection

November 8 • The Black Dyke Director of Music has just returned from a conducting visit to the Senzoku Gakuen College of Music.

What's on »

Abertillery Town Band - Annual Concert

Saturday 11 November • The Met, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1 AL

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band with Conductor Frank Renton

Sunday 12 November • Yeadon Town Hall LS19 7PP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 12 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

November 8 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Golborne Brass

November 6 • Golborne Band (NW 3rd section, currently 4th section area champions) are looking for a solo Euphonium and Bass player (either kind!). We're a hard working but fun loving band with a sensible concert diary.

Dobcross Silver Band

November 6 • Following on from an outstanding week of contesting which brought 3 more victories, we invite applications for the position of FRONT ROW CORNET. This is a hard working and very enjoyable band to be a part of. Why not come and see for yourself!

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top