ODBBA look forward to 2024

A full house of volunteers and hopefully a full house of entries for their own-choice contest early next year for the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association.

ODBBA
  The association will hold its own-choice contest in February

Friday, 24 November 2023

        

The Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association has welcomed its new intake of committee members to fill their ranks for 2024.

In addition entry forms are now available for their annual own choice test piece contest which is being held at Cokethorpe School in Witney, on 17th & 18th February.

Ideal opportunity

It offers an ideal opportunity for bands to run out their forthcoming regional test pieces if they wish to gain feedback from adjudicator Paul Norley.

Unregistered, Third and First Section bands will compete on Saturday 17th February, with the Fourth, Second and Championship the following day.

Further details

For further entry details contact: odbbacontests@gmail.com

The closing date for entries is Friday 19th January.

        

