Suits you all in Perth...

Lloyd Shipp and musicwearetc.co.uk will be on hand in Perth to make sure your band looks the part for 2024...

Musicwearetc
  Lloyd Shipp will on hand to make sure everything fits perfectly...

Friday, 24 November 2023

        

Musicwearetc.co.uk will be on hand in Perth this weekend to ensure that bands can start to stock up for the 2024 contest season ahead with a refresh of their stage, concert and casual wear.

On hand

Owner Lloyd Shipp will be on hand to ensure that everything fits snugly — prior to and after the Festive season for all your players too and will be bringing a huge selection of sizing sets so that you can test put just what fits!

There will be selection of stage jackets, blazers, softshell jackets with Lloyd on hand to answer queries and to make sure you get the perfect 'suits you' styling too.

Great event

He told 4BR: "I love coming up to Scotland. The warm welcome and the brilliant atmosphere at the Scottish Festival of Brass makes for a great event — so please come long and see what we can do for your band. You won't be disappointed!"

        

