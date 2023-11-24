Howley to lead RAF musical flight path to Huddersfield

The Band of the Royal Air Force College will be in concert in Huddersfield next weekend — and highlighting their brass band credentials on their musical flight path too.

The Band of the Royal Air Force College will head to Huddersfield next weekend for a concert appearance Huddersfield Town Hall on the 1st December (7.00pm).

It marks a welcome visit for the renowned military band, who as part of their community engagement commitment will be joined by the Gledholt Male Voice Choir and the Lindley Junior School Choir.

Tickets

The performance will be in aid of the Huddersfield branch of the Royal Air Force Association and the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity.

Tickets are available at:

https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/town-halls/book-tickets.aspx

Highlights

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Following our recent overseas trips to Cyprus and Italy, the Band is delighted to be adding Huddersfield Town Hall to its busy concert diary.

Other highlights of this year include performances at the Belfast International Tattoo, National Concert Band Festival held at the RNCM in Manchester, and a special Dambusters 80th anniversary concert at Lincoln Cathedral under the baton of Sir Karl Jenkins."

They added: "The ensemble has always enjoyed a strong connection to the brass band world and on the evening the featured soloist with his own arrangement of 'O Holy Night', will be Corporal (Cpl) Michael Howley.

Howley lead

Before joining the Royal Air Force, Michael performed with the likes of Yorkshire Building Society, and Brighouse & Rastrick Bands.

Referring to Huddersfield as his musical home Cpl Howley told 4BR: "The audiences in Huddersfield have always been the most welcoming, so coming back to play here will be very special for me and my family."

Cpl Howley also encouraged other young brass band players to consider a career in the RAF Music Services.

"It's a wonderful career opportunity. It's not only the playing — the lifestyle, amazing sports and travel opportunities which come with the job are second to none."

Career opportunities

Royal Air Force Music Services is currently recruiting both brass and percussion with a starting salary of £31,460.

For further information go to: https://www.raf.mod.uk/display-teams/raf-music-services/careers/

Further details and tickets for upcoming performances can be found via the RAF Music Facebook page.

