                 

*
banner

News

New festive additions at Wantage

Santa brings an early festive music present of a new euphonium and baritone at Wantage Silver.

Wantage
  The two players have joined the band in time for the busy festive season.

Monday, 27 November 2023

        

The Wantage Band has welcomed new additions to their euphonium and baritone section ahead of a busy festive period.

New signings

James Adcock comes in on solo euphonium with Imogen Fewster joining on first baritone.

James started playing in the Salvation Army with Hendon Band and studied at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. He is an Events Manager at St Hilda's College, Oxford and joins from Kidlington Concert Brass where he enjoyed his playing for the last few years.

Meanwhile, Imogen started her studies at Oxford University earlier this term having moved from York. She previously enjoyed playing with Shepherd Group Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain. She is also a young ambassador for Mercer & Barker mouthpieces.

Excited

Speaking about their appointments, James said: "I'm excited to have joined. There is a fantastic group commitment as well as a strong desire to compete at the top level in contests and everyone is very friendly too!"

Imogen added: "I'm delighted to be joining this group of amazing musicians. I've been made to feel so welcome and can't wait for the concerts and contests coming up!"

The band took the opportunity to thank player Eddie Hindson for his commitment and performances on baritone as he leaves to focus on his A Levels and university entrance exams.

Imogen and James are fine players and will form part of a highly competitive ensemble when we return to contesting early next yearMD, Chris King

Busy time

Speaking about the appointments, Band Manager Gav Clemons added: "We're delighted to welcome Imogen and James. They are both quality players and it's been great getting to know them especially as we have our sold out 'Snowman' concerts coming up very soon, lots of carolling!"

In addition, MD, Chris King added: "Imogen and James are fine players and will form part of a highly competitive ensemble when we return to contesting early next year. They are a great early Christmas present for us all."

        

TAGS: Wantage Silver 'A'

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbni

Results: 2023 BBNI Festival of Brass

November 27 • Laganvale (Metal Technology) strike entertainment gold to claim the BBNI Festival of Brass title as CWA Brass and Wellington Memorial also claim section victories.

Rothwell Temperance

Rothwell stars inspire Houghton Youth

November 27 • Players from Rothwell Temperance Band recently headed north to link up with the talented youngsters of Houghton Area Youth Band.

Benefits

Off to work we go...

November 27 • Brass Bands England launches new partnership with ARC workwear

King Kong

Multibuy option to enjoy King Kong

November 27 • There is an extra opportunity to enjoy Cory's 'King Kong' premiere in Birmingham this weekend.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - The Lindley Band

Sunday 26 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Northop Silver Band - Christmas Concert with Kirsty Abbotts

Sunday 3 December • St Eurgain & St Peter, Church Road, Northop CH7 6BQ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Vacancies »

Sherborne Town Band

November 26 • We are looking to recruit 2 front row cornet players (with the potential and flexibility for a principal position). We would also love to hear from Sop players and percussionists. After a busy year of concerts and competing in the National Finals!

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 26 • If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** BASS TROMBONE ** player.

Bedworth Brass

November 25 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band require a talented and enthusiastic soprano player.. Following the appointment of Jonathon Mott as MD and some reorganisation on the cornet section we require a top class soprano player to complete our line up.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top