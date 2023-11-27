New festive additions at Wantage

Santa brings an early festive music present of a new euphonium and baritone at Wantage Silver.

The Wantage Band has welcomed new additions to their euphonium and baritone section ahead of a busy festive period.

New signings

James Adcock comes in on solo euphonium with Imogen Fewster joining on first baritone.

James started playing in the Salvation Army with Hendon Band and studied at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. He is an Events Manager at St Hilda's College, Oxford and joins from Kidlington Concert Brass where he enjoyed his playing for the last few years.

Meanwhile, Imogen started her studies at Oxford University earlier this term having moved from York. She previously enjoyed playing with Shepherd Group Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain. She is also a young ambassador for Mercer & Barker mouthpieces.

Excited

Speaking about their appointments, James said: "I'm excited to have joined. There is a fantastic group commitment as well as a strong desire to compete at the top level in contests and everyone is very friendly too!"

Imogen added: "I'm delighted to be joining this group of amazing musicians. I've been made to feel so welcome and can't wait for the concerts and contests coming up!"

The band took the opportunity to thank player Eddie Hindson for his commitment and performances on baritone as he leaves to focus on his A Levels and university entrance exams.

Imogen and James are fine players and will form part of a highly competitive ensemble when we return to contesting early next year MD, Chris King

Busy time

Speaking about the appointments, Band Manager Gav Clemons added: "We're delighted to welcome Imogen and James. They are both quality players and it's been great getting to know them especially as we have our sold out 'Snowman' concerts coming up very soon, lots of carolling!"

In addition, MD, Chris King added: "Imogen and James are fine players and will form part of a highly competitive ensemble when we return to contesting early next year. They are a great early Christmas present for us all."