Multibuy option to enjoy King Kong

There is an extra opportunity to enjoy Cory's 'King Kong' premiere in Birmingham this weekend.

Cory Band has introduced a special multibuy ticket price for its upcoming 'King Kong' concert at Birmingham Town Hall on Sunday 3rd December (3.00pm).

It will enable even more people to enjoy the world premiere of its new programme, 'A Cory Trilogy Part 1'.

New video preview

The band has also launched a new video containing footage of the latest rehearsals of the exciting music that will be performed under the baton of Philip Harper.

Cory can be heard playing the 'King Kong March', great new arrangement by Philip of the classic film composer Max Steiner's march that was used in the iconic 1933 movie.

To enjoy

To enjoy go to: https://youtu.be/7Deialh77BQ?si=_T8XRPcZVvXeX8jl

And you can get your tickets at the special price from: https://bmusic.co.uk/