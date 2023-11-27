                 

Rothwell stars inspire Houghton Youth

Players from Rothwell Temperance Band recently headed north to link up with the talented youngsters of Houghton Area Youth Band.

Members of Rothwell Temperance Band recently headed to Durham to work with the talented young players of the Houghton Area Youth Band.

Youth Development

It was part of their new youth development project which is being headed by soprano player Phillip Tait and percussionist Beth Carabine.

Speaking about the initiative, Phillip told 4BR: "We are delighted to be able to inspire the next generation of young players, especially in this part of the country.

The workshops with Houghton Area Youth Band were a huge success and it was great to see the progress made by the players — there is so much talent here."

Opportunities

He added: "The experience has opened opportunities to help other organisations and we have a series of upcoming workshops planned with various youth groups and bands.

A band such as Rothwell understands the importance of this long term investment and commitment in new talent better than most."

A sample of the day's activities can be enjoyed at:
https://youtu.be/rYsDK_dc4XI?si=5jGXP6VNKVK7Dmp5

2024

The partnership will continue into 2024 when Rothwell will join forces with where the two bands will join forces for an afternoon of music at Rainton Arena in Houghton Le Spring, Durham on the 24th March (2.00pm).

Tickets will be available from Rainton Arena Box Office or Houghton Area Youth Band or Rothwell Temperance website www.RTB.org.uk

        

