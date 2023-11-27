Results: 2023 BBNI Festival of Brass

The Brass Bands Northern Ireland Festival of Brass took place recently at the Maldron Hotel in Templepatrick, Co Antrim, where adjudicator Chris King and a supportive audience enjoyed the excellent entertainment programmes provided by the bands.
Results:
Championship Section:
Adjudicator: Chris King (music) & Joanne Wright (entertainment)
Music/Entertainment = Total
1. Laganvale (Metal Technology): 9/10 = 19
2. 1st Old Boys Silver: 10/8 = 18
3. Third Carrickfergus: 8/9 = 17
Most Entertaining Band: Laganvale
Best March: 1st Old Boys
Best Soloist: Claire Hueston (Third Carrickfergus)
Second Section:
1. CWA Brass: 10/10 = 20
2. Drogheda Brass: 9/9 = 18
Most Entertaining Band: CWA Brass
Best March: CWA Brass
Best Soloist: James McCabe (CWA Brass)
Third Section:
1. Wellington Memorial: 10/8 = 18
2. St. Mark's Silver: 9/9 = 18
3. Dynamic Brass: 8/10 = 18
Most Entertaining Band: Dynamic Brass
Best March: St Mark's Silver
Best Soloist: Davi Johnson (Dynamic Brass)
Best Horn Section: St Mark's Silver