Results: 2023 BBNI Festival of Brass

Laganvale (Metal Technology) strike entertainment gold to claim the BBNI Festival of Brass title as CWA Brass and Wellington Memorial also claim section victories.

There was plenty of fine brass band entertainment on offer in Antrim

The Brass Bands Northern Ireland Festival of Brass took place recently at the Maldron Hotel in Templepatrick, Co Antrim, where adjudicator Chris King and a supportive audience enjoyed the excellent entertainment programmes provided by the bands. Results:

Championship Section: Adjudicator: Chris King (music) & Joanne Wright (entertainment)

Music/Entertainment = Total 1. Laganvale (Metal Technology): 9/10 = 19

2. 1st Old Boys Silver: 10/8 = 18

3. Third Carrickfergus: 8/9 = 17 Most Entertaining Band: Laganvale

Best March: 1st Old Boys

Best Soloist: Claire Hueston (Third Carrickfergus) Second Section: 1. CWA Brass: 10/10 = 20

2. Drogheda Brass: 9/9 = 18 Most Entertaining Band: CWA Brass

Best March: CWA Brass

Best Soloist: James McCabe (CWA Brass) Third Section: 1. Wellington Memorial: 10/8 = 18

2. St. Mark's Silver: 9/9 = 18

3. Dynamic Brass: 8/10 = 18 Most Entertaining Band: Dynamic Brass

Best March: St Mark's Silver

Best Soloist: Davi Johnson (Dynamic Brass)

Best Horn Section: St Mark's Silver