Fair appearance for Abertillery

Abertillery Town Band will be heading to perform at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Winter Fair in Builth Wells later today.

The two day event attracts a host of exhibitors as well as thousands of people to the Royal Welsh Show Ground where the band will perform in the main ring from 6.00pm. It also follows the band's successful annual concert held in their home town.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to be invited to perform at the event which is one of the most important in the agricultural calendar."