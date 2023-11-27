Results: 2023 Scottish Youth Championships

Over 500 young performers took to the stage in Perth to showcase the award winning talents of the next generation of Scottish brass and percussion players

Following the adult battles for Scottish Open supremacy at Perth Concert Hall the previous day, over 500 youngsters, together with their families and supporters filled the venue with musical endeavour, enthusiasm and excellence for what proved to be a vibrant Scottish Youth Championships.

There was a smile on just about every face of those taking part with plenty of outstanding playing for both the adjudicators and listeners to enjoy.

Results:





Percussion Ensembles:



Adjudicator: Sarah Naish

1. Perth & Kinross (Lynsey Paterson) — Winner (Gold Award)

Gold Award:

Midlothian Perc Ensemble (Barbara-Jane Waddell)

Silver Award:

Coalburn Percussion Academy (Robbie Bremner)

Novice Section:



Adjudicators: Brett Baker and Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale

1. Riverside Youth Band (Mark Good) (Gold Award)

Gold Awards:

Coalburn Bronze Band (David Fehilly)

Maroon Brass (Stuart Black)

Kinneil Youth Band (Scott Gardner)

Perthshire Youth Brass (Willie McMullan)

Silver Awards:

Broxburn & Livingston Future Brass (Jim Bone)

Clackmannan District Beginners (Luci Lamb)

Bathgate Youth Band (Stewart Brynes)

Hawick Saxhornettes (Stuart Black)

Irvine & Dreghorn Brasslets (John Boax)

Kingdom Brass Youth Band (Denise Crighton-Ward)

Rhins School Cluster Band (Angela Miller)

Whitburn Wee Band (Caroline Farren)

Intermediate Section:



Adjudicators: Sheona Wade and Scott Walker

1. Galashiels Youth Band (Stuart Black) (Gold Award)

Gold Award:

Newtongrange Junior Band (Alan Fernie)

Silver Awards:

Kirkintilloch Youth Band (Katherine Adams)

Peebles Burgh Youth Band (Keith Belleville)

Stranraer Junior Brass (Angela Miller)

St. Ronan's Future Band (Keith Belleville)

Bronze Awards:

Kings Park Junior Brass (Emily Stokes)

Wizzards & Cupar Brass Bandits (Denise Crighton-Ward Alison Milne)

Development Section:



Adjudicators: Sheona Wade and Scott Walker

1. Campbeltown Brass Juniors (Katrina Barr) (Gold Award)

Silver Awards:

Irvine & Dreghorn Youth Band (John Boax)

West Lothian Schools Band (Caroline Farren)

Whitburn Youth Band (Caroline Farren)

Senior Section:



Adjudicators: Brett Baker, Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Scott Walker

1. Riverside Youth Band (Mark Good) (Gold Award)

Gold Award:

Scottish Borders Youth Band (Stuart Black)

Silver Awards:

Dalmellington Brass Academy (Cameron Paterson)

Esk Valley Brass (Alan Fernie / John Dickson)

Highlands Future Brass (Mark Bell)

