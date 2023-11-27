                 

Sign in to make sure no one misses out at Christmas

The Royal National Institute for Deaf People has launched a new festive fun game to ensure no one misses out on hearing your worst festive cracker...

  The game ensures no one misses out on hearing the best or worst jokes...

Monday, 27 November 2023

        

The Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) is looking to make more people aware that 1 in 5 adults are affected with a degree of hearing loss.

This impacts not only on their enjoyment of listening to music, but also in socialising with friends.

Christmas Dinner Game

To help with their awareness campaign this year they have created a special RNID Christmas Dinner Game that can be played at your dinner table to ensure no-one misses out on your best Christmas Cracker joke!

Visit rnid.org.uk/game and they will send you a game pack in the post which will include everything you need to have a festive, fun filled dinner, at the same time as learning a bit of British Sign Language (BSL) on the side!

Find out more

https://rnid.org.uk/get-involved/donate/game/

        

