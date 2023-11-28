King Kong is coming...

We speak with Philip Harper as Cory prepare to tackle King Kong in the heart of Birmingham this weekend.

4BR is joined by Philip Harper — MD of the Cory Band as they put the finishing touches to a brand new concert programme that will be given its world premiere at Birmingham Town Hall this weekend with the promise of "great music, fabulous soloists and dazzling entertainment".

The first half on Sunday December 3rd (3.00pm) will feature their usual mix of polished playing and presentation before the second will see the world premiere of the first part of their three part three year reimagining of Charles Dickins' 'A Christmas Carol'

That comes with 'King Kong — The Eighth Wonder of the World' in a musical tale of "legend, heroism and adventure" from Skull Island to Empire State Building via downtown Birmingham.

We just had to ask Phil about that...

Tickets:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/cory-band-a-cory-trilogy-episode-i-the-curtain-rises