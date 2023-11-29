                 

Youth led infusion creates positivity in Scotland

The future generations of Scottish youth certainly took the lead in making the recent Scottish Festival of Brass a huge success.

sbba youth
  The next generation of Scottish brass banding talent is making its mark on the present

Wednesday, 29 November 2023

        

The future generations of Scotland's brass band playing talent was certainly on display at Perth Concert Hall last weekend — but just as encouraging for the organisational health of Scottish banding was the involvement of the next generation of proactive volunteers.

Ambassadors

These came in the form of 10 SBBA Young Ambassadors — players from various bands who assisted in various organisational roles throughout the two weekends of the Scottish Festival of Brass.

Identifiable in their blue polo shirts, they were on hand to accompany bands, answer queries, take on administration and organisational roles, move equipment and even provide the press corps with refreshments.

One of the great joys though was their interaction with the even younger players that took part in the Scottish Youth Championships and ensemble events the day after the Scottish Open.

500 plus youngsters

Over 500 youngsters (some from Kinneil above) took part — each determined to help their ensembles claim prizes in the various sections of competition. The youngest was reported to be just 4 years of age!

Key to the inclusive atmosphere though was the brilliant encouragement and support that came from the Young Ambassadors — all of whom have played or continue to play at the event.

I'm sure I was not along in congratulating everyone who took part in such a day of musical positivityAnn Tennant

Inclusive brilliance

Ann Tennant of Band Supplies was one of many who saw the in action and told 4BR: "There has been so much progress made by the Scottish Brass Band Association in making events inclusive in recent years — and the Scottish Youth Championships were brilliant in that respect.

What a fantastic future there is for the brass band movement in Scotland not just with so many youngsters taking part, but also others taking on these crucial mentoring roles that offer so much, support, encouragement and inspiration."

Ann added: "I'm sure I was not along in congratulating everyone who took part in such a day of musical positivity."

        

