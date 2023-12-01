                 

Latest arrival at GUS Band

The experienced cornet player Paul Sutton is the latest signing at GUS Band.

Friday, 01 December 2023

        

The GUS Band has continued to welcome players to its ranks ahead of the new contesting year.

Arrival

The latest arrival is Paul Sutton on assistant principal cornet. The former National Youth Band of Great Britain players also enjoyed spells with Parc & Dare, Hendon (John Laing), Redbridge, Newham, Aveley, and Desford. His most recent experience has been as principal cornet with the Amersham Band.

Having been taught by Paul Cosh, Rod Franks, James Watson and Crispin Steele-Perkins, Paul enjoyed a 25-year career with the Central Band of the Royal Air Force, retiring as its Principal Cornet.

Really impressed

He stated: "I heard GUS play at the recent National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall and was really impressed. I'm excited to get started and being part of their journey."

In response, Musical Director Christopher Bond added: "We're delighted to have appointed Paul. There was a great deal of interest in the vacancy but his experience and talent really shone through. He completes our line-up and we are all really excited what's in store next for us!"

        

