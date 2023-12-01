Shanks experience to aid St Ronan's

Chris Shanks will work with St Ronan's Band for the 2024 Scottish Championships.

St. Ronan's Silver Band has announced that they will be directed by Besson Artist, Chris Shanks at the Scottish Championships in March.

The Whitburn Band euphonium star will work alongside Resident Conductor, Davie Frame on the Third Section set-work, 'Cornieus' by Christopher Bond.

Joint approach

"Having suggested that a joint approach to the Scottish Championships was the best way forward there was only one person I thought of to work with,"explained Davie.

"As a player at Kinneil I realised very quickly that we were lucky to have one of the finest young conductors around in Chris, so I'm sure that will be the case with St Ronan's."

Looking forward

In response, Chris stated: "I'm really looking forward to working with the St. Ronan's and Davie."

This contest will be St. Ronan's first foray into the Third Section since 2013. "All of the players are looking forward to the challenge,"explained Band Secretary, Keith Belleville.

"In Chris and Davie we have a fantastic team with bags of energy, enthusiasm and expertise, so we are delighted."