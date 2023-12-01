Darley Dale enjoys Adams led revival

The non-competitive Darley Dale Band is once again enjoying making music in the heart of its community.

The Darley Dale Band is enjoying a revival in fortunes following the arrival of conductor Richard Adams.

Formed in 1880 the community band has had its ups and downs over the years — from closing down in the 1960s only to be reformed some years later. When Covid-19 struck and the band was down to just four regular players.

With long serving MD Roger Jepson having retired it has taken a huge amount of hard work and dedication from various players and conductors to turn things around, with the Derbyshire based band now enjoying a huge boost since Richard's arrival.

Rejuvenated

Band Manager, Steve Thompson told 4BR: "I've known Richard via his Desford connections on their Far East tours and since he returned home and joined us his enthusiasm has simply rejuvenated things again."

The hugely respected professional musician received the British Bandsman Award for 'Outstanding Contribution to Brass Music-Making' and over the years has worked with the likes of the English Serenata and Desford to Whitburn and the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra.

The band is also very lucky to have Mark David (Head of Brass at the Royal Academy of Music) living in Darley Dale and his help is always appreciated.

Wonderful to be back

Speaking about his return, Richard commented. "It's wonderful to be back home in beautiful Derbyshire. There is a vibrant brass band scene here at all levels, and bands like Darley Dale have an important connection with their local communities which is fabulous to see."

As a non-competitive band Darley Dale enjoys many more concert than contest appearances, although they have recently enjoyed competitive success, including at the NEMBBA events.

Dedication

And with the band's foundation built on remarkable long serving players such as Rob Stew (60 years) and 'Band President, Keith Sheldon (75 years) the band is once again a focal point at the heart of their local community.

As Rob Stew added: "We attract players from Darley and the towns and villages of the beautiful Derbyshire Dales who enjoy practising and performing together to a high standard without the rigours of contesting."

Come and join us

He added: "So, if you have just started to play, want to return from an extended break or just want to enjoy keeping your lip in with a friendly bunch of people, please seek us out.

We offer a warm welcome at our rehearsals from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Monday evenings at South Darley Village Hall."