BBC Young Musician 2024 entries now open

Talented young brass and percussion players can now enter the BBC Young Musician 2024 competition.

Applicants should be aged 18 and under (born on or after 1st September 2005), must have residency or study in the UK, and must not be closely related to anyone involved in the running of the competition.

Entry process

There is an entry process to follow with entries accepted from any instrument that has an existing repertoire for soloist and symphony orchestra.

The 2022 winner was percussionist Jordan Ashman, now studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and at the time a player with Youth Brass 2000.

Past brass and percussion winners include Michael Hext (1978); David Pyatt (1988); Adrian Spillett (1998); Peter Moore (2008) and Fang Zhang (2020).

For further details go to:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/3RSyRqD5y9QXlR38g0p5JX1/how-to-enter-bbc-young-musician-2024?fbclid=IwAR0f-WZl3nf-izdb6Waue-mOTMSvQqdSphzOjWfjRRpgI4rOclAn-GM_coU