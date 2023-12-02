Hobbins heads for new home at Thoresby

The experienced Alan Hobbins has been appointed as Musical Director of Thoresby Colliery Band .

A highly respected player with the likes of YBS, Grimethorpe, Brighouse & Rastrick, Fairey and Foden's, he will take on the role in the new year with the Midlands Area First Section contenders.

Proven

Band Manager Jools Ritchie told 4BR: "Alan comes with a proven pedigree as a player at the highest level and as a conductor in leading the likes of Sellers, Hebden Bridge and Marsden Silver.

We are excited about the future working with Alan in our aim to gain promotion back to the Championship Section."

Thanks

The band also took the opportunity to publicly thank Michael Howley for his work with the band and wish him well with his increasing commitments with the Band of the Royal Air Force College.