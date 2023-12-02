BrookWright Music: Sounds of the Season

If you want to get out and about yourself with your Christmas carol playing then Sounds of the Season is a pitch perfect mini concert performance.

There is a great festive cracker for each of the days of Christmas to help you raise much needed band funds and keep your playing stamina up!

'Sounds of the Season' features 12 fantastic Christmas carol arrangements for solo instrument or voice and piano by Kenneth Downie, William Himes and Andrew Wainwright.

Accompanying tracks

In addition, high quality orchestral MP3 accompaniment tracks can be purchased at www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sounds-of-the-season-instrumental-accompaniment-tracks

This resource will be ideal for soloists wishing to carol on a street corner or in a shopping mall while playing the backing tracks through a speaker, or equally in a concert setting accompanied by a pianist.

Features:

Angels from the Realms of Glory (Regent Square)

Away in a Manger

Good Christian Men, Rejoice

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

In the Bleak Midwinter

Infant Holy, Infant Lowly

Jingle Bells

O Little Town of Bethlehem (St Louis)

Still, Still, Still

The Holly and the Ivy

The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

We Wish You a Merry Christmas!

All abilities

As a wide variety of levels of abilities are catered for, optional cuts or repeats are included in some of the arrangements to allow for simplified versions.

To view a promo video for this series please visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_YoknXn7nM

Download

Also available for download is a Soloist Showcase Album featuring performances of each solo by many of BrookWright Music's outstanding 'Artists in Association': www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sounds-of-the-season-soloist-showcase-album-mp3

Soloist books are available in the following transpositions:

Soloist books are available in the following transpositions:

C:

Bb:

Eb:

F:

Bass Clef (concert pitch):



A Vocal book is also available, although separate accompaniment tracks are provided for these due to variances in the arrangements.

Total Duration of Album: 28.30 mins approx.