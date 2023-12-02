                 

News

Wells Cathedral School to host BTS Open Day

There is a full day of trombone playing inspiration on offer to players of all ages and abilities at Wells Cathedral School next month — so book your place not to miss out.

Wells School
  The event is being led by the British Trombone Society

Saturday, 02 December 2023

        

The British Trombone Society is linking up with Wells Cathedral School for a special Trombone Day packed full of ensemble playing, masterclasses and more on Sunday 21st January.

It will be led by Royal College of Music Trombone professors, Byron Fulcher and James Buckle as well as the RCM Trombone Ensemble.

Byron is principal trombone of the Philharmonia Orchestra, whilst James is his bass trombone college at the world famous ensemble. The RCM Trombone Ensemble won the 2022 BTS Intercollegiate Trombone Choir Competition.

Open to all

It is open to players of all ages and abilities — so there is something for everyone.

Admission is free to all BTS members and just £10 for non members.

It's a full day starting at 10.00am and going through to 5.00pm, followed by and evening performance by the participants and the RCM Trombone Ensemble.

More information:

For more information go to:
https://wells.cathedral.school/tromboneday/?utm_source=4BarsRest&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=January2024&utm_id=Trombone+Day

        

