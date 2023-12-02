                 

News

New Beacon for banding in Bristol?

A famous old brass banding venue has been reopened in Bristol.

Bristil
  The Bristol Beacon has cost £132 million to reopen

Saturday, 02 December 2023

        

One of the most well-known brass band concert and competition venues in the UK has re-opened following a £132 million refurbishment.

Bristol Beacon in Bristol, formerly known as Colston Hall, was closed in 2018. It was initially projected to open in 2020 at a cost of £48 million, but unforeseen structural and heritage issues extended work and costs to its final figure.

Performance spaces

Owned by Bristol City Council and managed by Bristol Music Trust, its main Beacon Hall can now seat 1800 people. The venue also has two other main performance spaces: The Lantern Hall (350 to 500) and Weston Stage (200). Its foyer space can also be utilised.

The original hall was opened in 1867 but underwent rebuilding in 1901 and 1951. It was renamed following a campaign that highlighted its association to slave trader Edward Colston. Bristol Beacon was chosen for its re-opening as a "symbol of hope and community".

Banding history

For many years the hall was used as the venue for the West of England Regional Championships. The last championships were held there in 2002. From 1989 to 1991 it also hosted a Festival of Brass series curated by Bram Gay.

        

