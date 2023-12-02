                 

*
banner

News

Conn Selmer make Sshhmute partnership

The innovative Sshhmute range will be distributed by Conn Selmer Europe in the UK.

sshhmute
  Conn Selmer Europe has announced a new distribution partnership with Sshhmute

Saturday, 02 December 2023

        

Conn Selmer Europe has announced a new distribution partnership with Sshhmute throughout the UK and Ireland.

The successful Sshhmute has been in commercial production for 20 years. Designed and produced by legendary cornet player Trevor Bremner it is endorsed by the likes of Christian Lindberg, Reinhold Friedrich, Michael Sachs and Rene Henket.

World leader

Speaking about the link, Conn-Selmer's European Vice-President Charles Bozon stated: "We are delighted to support and continue the Sshhmute story throughout the UK and Ireland.

As a world leader in brass instrument manufacturing through our Bach, Conn, Holton and King range of brass instruments, Sshhmute provides a complementary solution for our customers wanting to practice in all manner of settings".

Long standing

In response Trevor Bremner stated: "We have had a positive and long-standing relationship with Conn Selmer US and to add the UK to this is exciting and we look forward to working with them to expand our sales in that region".

The Sshhmute is available for Trumpet/Cornet, Piccolo Trumpet, Tenor Trombone, Bass Trombone, French Horn, Tenor Horn and Flugel Horn. There are also sshhtraight and Whisper mutes available for Trumpet/Cornet.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

RNCM

Tickets on sale for RNCM International Brass Band Festival

December 3 • You can now book your seats for a weekend of fantastic brass playing at the RNCM in Manchester.

Yorkshire Youth Band

Yorkshire Youth enjoy Cup ties

December 2 • The members of the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band gained further inspiration on their latest get-together by having a big silver pot to keep them company.

RNCM

RNCM looks for support for endangered instruments

December 2 • The Royal Northern College of Music has launched its appeal to help support youngsters who wish to perform on endangered instruments.

sshhmute

Conn Selmer make Sshhmute partnership

December 2 • The innovative Sshhmute range will be distributed by Conn Selmer Europe in the UK.

What's on »

Northop Silver Band - Christmas Concert with Kirsty Abbotts

Sunday 3 December • St Eurgain & St Peter, Church Road, Northop CH7 6BQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Littleborough Band

Sunday 3 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Garforth Brass - Garforth Community Choir

Wednesday 6 December • St James the Great,. Manston,. Crossgates, . Leeds,. LS15 8JB LS15 8JB

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Vacancies »

Middleton Youth Band

December 2 • Calling all young brass players! We have exciting opportunities for bass, euphonium, and tenor horn players aged 7 and up in our friendly and fun youth band.. We have plenty of room for players of all instruments, too. Try us out!.

Lindley Band

December 2 • SECOND EUPHONIUM required to complete our friendly team under our experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a mix of concerts and contests.. Our bandroom is just 1mile from M62 Jcn 24 and we rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings 8 to 9.45pm..

Chinnor Silver

November 30 • Chinnor Silver (2nd section finalists 2023) require a Soprano Cornet Player. We are an ambitious and friendly band with a good, realistic diary mix of contests, concerts and engagements. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top