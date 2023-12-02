Conn Selmer make Sshhmute partnership

The innovative Sshhmute range will be distributed by Conn Selmer Europe in the UK.

Conn Selmer Europe has announced a new distribution partnership with Sshhmute throughout the UK and Ireland.

The successful Sshhmute has been in commercial production for 20 years. Designed and produced by legendary cornet player Trevor Bremner it is endorsed by the likes of Christian Lindberg, Reinhold Friedrich, Michael Sachs and Rene Henket.

World leader

Speaking about the link, Conn-Selmer's European Vice-President Charles Bozon stated: "We are delighted to support and continue the Sshhmute story throughout the UK and Ireland.

As a world leader in brass instrument manufacturing through our Bach, Conn, Holton and King range of brass instruments, Sshhmute provides a complementary solution for our customers wanting to practice in all manner of settings".

Long standing

In response Trevor Bremner stated: "We have had a positive and long-standing relationship with Conn Selmer US and to add the UK to this is exciting and we look forward to working with them to expand our sales in that region".

The Sshhmute is available for Trumpet/Cornet, Piccolo Trumpet, Tenor Trombone, Bass Trombone, French Horn, Tenor Horn and Flugel Horn. There are also sshhtraight and Whisper mutes available for Trumpet/Cornet.