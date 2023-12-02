RNCM looks for support for endangered instruments

The Royal Northern College of Music has launched its appeal to help support youngsters who wish to perform on endangered instruments.

It is in response to what it believes is "decades of underfunding music education"which has seen fewer children accessing music making and performing on instruments of their choice such as the tuba and bass trombone.

Threat

Alongside the viola double bass, oboe, bassoon and French Horn, these instruments have been identified as being under the greatest threat of being available to youngsters from financially challenged backgrounds.

The RNCM states that it is responding to the evolving needs of the industry by developing creative, targeted solutions to tackle this crisis at all levels.

These include giving first access and music education to under 18s to enable them to overcome barriers stopping them playing on endangered instruments; offering financial support and supplying instruments, as well as providing tuition opportunities.

Targeted work

Speaking about the initiative, Professor Linda Merrick CBE, Principal of the RNCM stated: "I am incredibly proud of the targeted work we are doing to encourage young musicians to take up endangered instruments and support them on their musical journeys."

Further information

For further information on how to support the RNCM scheme go to:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/support/how-you-can-help/rncm-endangered-instruments-appeal/