                 

*
banner

News

Yorkshire Youth enjoy Cup ties

The members of the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band gained further inspiration on their latest get-together by having a big silver pot to keep them company.

Yorkshire Youth Band
  The Yorkshire Youth Band had a special visitor on their latest day together

Saturday, 02 December 2023

        

The Yorkshire Youth Band recently held their latest gathering at Saddleworth School.

On this occasion however there was an added extra attraction as the tutors from Black Dyke Band had brought along with them the famous National Championship of Great Britain trophy.

Rubbing shoulders

It also further emphasised the weekend motto of "Rubbing shoulders with Champions"- with the youngsters taking the opportunity to have their picture taken with the iconic silver cup.

Administrator Alison Childs told 4BR: "That was wonderful to see, especially as all the family members wanted to get in on the act too! We had mums and dads, grandparents and siblings all lining up!

It would be great to come back in a few years time and find that some of these young players may well have won it for themselves with Black Dyke. Who knows — the talent is certainly there."

Packed day

The latest packed day started with sectionals led Black Dyke stars Richard Marshall, Connor Lennon, John O'Brien, Brett Baker, Siobhan Bates, Adam Bokaris and Matthew Routley.

Full band rehearsals were led by Richard and Brett who commented: "It was great to link up with the players once again and to enjoy the progress they have been making. Each time we meet the standard has shot up. The enthusiasm and talent here is incredible."

The day ended with a short concert to family members on the new music worked on during the day.

Great day

Alison Childs told 4BR: "It was another great day of music making and our thanks as always go to Geneva Instruments for its continued support and we are now looking forward to Sunday 4th February, where we meet up again."

If you would like to join the band, please contact Administrator Alison Childs on alison4horn@btinternet.com

        

TAGS: Yorkshire Youth Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

RNCM

Tickets on sale for RNCM International Brass Band Festival

December 3 • You can now book your seats for a weekend of fantastic brass playing at the RNCM in Manchester.

Yorkshire Youth Band

Yorkshire Youth enjoy Cup ties

December 2 • The members of the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band gained further inspiration on their latest get-together by having a big silver pot to keep them company.

RNCM

RNCM looks for support for endangered instruments

December 2 • The Royal Northern College of Music has launched its appeal to help support youngsters who wish to perform on endangered instruments.

sshhmute

Conn Selmer make Sshhmute partnership

December 2 • The innovative Sshhmute range will be distributed by Conn Selmer Europe in the UK.

What's on »

Northop Silver Band - Christmas Concert with Kirsty Abbotts

Sunday 3 December • St Eurgain & St Peter, Church Road, Northop CH7 6BQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Littleborough Band

Sunday 3 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Garforth Brass - Garforth Community Choir

Wednesday 6 December • St James the Great,. Manston,. Crossgates, . Leeds,. LS15 8JB LS15 8JB

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Vacancies »

Middleton Youth Band

December 2 • Calling all young brass players! We have exciting opportunities for bass, euphonium, and tenor horn players aged 7 and up in our friendly and fun youth band.. We have plenty of room for players of all instruments, too. Try us out!.

Lindley Band

December 2 • SECOND EUPHONIUM required to complete our friendly team under our experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a mix of concerts and contests.. Our bandroom is just 1mile from M62 Jcn 24 and we rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings 8 to 9.45pm..

Chinnor Silver

November 30 • Chinnor Silver (2nd section finalists 2023) require a Soprano Cornet Player. We are an ambitious and friendly band with a good, realistic diary mix of contests, concerts and engagements. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor.

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top