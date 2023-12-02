Yorkshire Youth enjoy Cup ties

The members of the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band gained further inspiration on their latest get-together by having a big silver pot to keep them company.

The Yorkshire Youth Band recently held their latest gathering at Saddleworth School.

On this occasion however there was an added extra attraction as the tutors from Black Dyke Band had brought along with them the famous National Championship of Great Britain trophy.

Rubbing shoulders

It also further emphasised the weekend motto of "Rubbing shoulders with Champions"- with the youngsters taking the opportunity to have their picture taken with the iconic silver cup.

Administrator Alison Childs told 4BR: "That was wonderful to see, especially as all the family members wanted to get in on the act too! We had mums and dads, grandparents and siblings all lining up!

It would be great to come back in a few years time and find that some of these young players may well have won it for themselves with Black Dyke. Who knows — the talent is certainly there."

Packed day

The latest packed day started with sectionals led Black Dyke stars Richard Marshall, Connor Lennon, John O'Brien, Brett Baker, Siobhan Bates, Adam Bokaris and Matthew Routley.

Full band rehearsals were led by Richard and Brett who commented: "It was great to link up with the players once again and to enjoy the progress they have been making. Each time we meet the standard has shot up. The enthusiasm and talent here is incredible."

The day ended with a short concert to family members on the new music worked on during the day.

Great day

Alison Childs told 4BR: "It was another great day of music making and our thanks as always go to Geneva Instruments for its continued support and we are now looking forward to Sunday 4th February, where we meet up again."

If you would like to join the band, please contact Administrator Alison Childs on alison4horn@btinternet.com