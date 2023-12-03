                 

Tickets on sale for RNCM International Brass Band Festival

You can now book your seats for a weekend of fantastic brass playing at the RNCM in Manchester.

RNCM
  The Festival takes place at the RNCM in Manchester over the weekend of 26th-28th January

Sunday, 03 December 2023

        

Tickets are now on sale for the RNCM International Brass Band Festival which takes place in Manchester over the weekend of 26th — 28th January.

Tickets

To book tickets for each event:

Friday 26th January:
Festival Prelude

Salford Quays Brass Quartet
6.15pm

Tickets:
Free Admission (Ticket required)
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/festival-prelude-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Foden's Band

Conductor: Michael Fowles
Soloist: Sheona White
7.30pm

Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/fodens-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/


Saturday 27th January:

Brass Band Treize Etoiles

Conductor: Frederic Theodoloz
Soloist: Lionel Fumeaux
11.00am

Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-band-treize-etoiles-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

4BR Interview with James Gourlay

1.30pm

Tickets:
Free Admission (Ticket required)
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-4barsrest-interview-james-gourlay-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Tredegar Band

Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Soloist: Matthias Hofs
3.00pm

Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Junior RNCM Brass Band

Conductors: Mark Bouse & Phil Goodwin
4.45pm

Tickets:
Free Admission (Ticket required)

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/junior-rncm-brass-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Black Dyke Band

Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs
Soloists: Siobhan Bates; Brett Baker
7.30pm

Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/black-dyke-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/


Sunday 28th January:

RNCM Brass Band

Conductors: James Gourlay & David Thornton
Soloist: James Gourlay
11.00am

Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brass-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

A Grimethorpe Adventure

Grimethorpe Youth Band
1.30pm

Tickets:
Free Admission (Ticket required)

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/a-grimethorpe-adventure-with-grimethorpe-youth-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Cory Band

Conductor: Philip Harper
Soloist: Glyn Williams
3.00pm

Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/cory-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Brass Bands England Presentation

4.45pm

Tickets:
Free Admission (Ticket required)
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-bands-england-presentation-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Brighouse & Rastrick

Conductor: James Gourlay
Soloist: Ellena Newton
6.30pm

Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brighouse-and-rastrick-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

        

