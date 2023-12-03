Tickets on sale for RNCM International Brass Band Festival

You can now book your seats for a weekend of fantastic brass playing at the RNCM in Manchester.

The Festival takes place at the RNCM in Manchester over the weekend of 26th-28th January

Tickets are now on sale for the RNCM International Brass Band Festival which takes place in Manchester over the weekend of 26th — 28th January. Tickets To book tickets for each event: Friday 26th January:

Festival Prelude Salford Quays Brass Quartet

6.15pm Tickets:

Free Admission (Ticket required)

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/festival-prelude-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/ Foden's Band Conductor: Michael Fowles

Soloist: Sheona White

7.30pm Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/fodens-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Saturday 27th January: Brass Band Treize Etoiles Conductor: Frederic Theodoloz

Soloist: Lionel Fumeaux

11.00am Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-band-treize-etoiles-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/ 4BR Interview with James Gourlay 1.30pm Tickets:

Free Admission (Ticket required)

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-4barsrest-interview-james-gourlay-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/ Tredegar Band Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Soloist: Matthias Hofs

3.00pm Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/ Junior RNCM Brass Band Conductors: Mark Bouse & Phil Goodwin

4.45pm Tickets:

Free Admission (Ticket required) https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/junior-rncm-brass-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/ Black Dyke Band Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs

Soloists: Siobhan Bates; Brett Baker

7.30pm Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/black-dyke-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Sunday 28th January: RNCM Brass Band Conductors: James Gourlay & David Thornton

Soloist: James Gourlay

11.00am Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brass-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/ A Grimethorpe Adventure Grimethorpe Youth Band

1.30pm Tickets:

Free Admission (Ticket required) https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/a-grimethorpe-adventure-with-grimethorpe-youth-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/ Cory Band Conductor: Philip Harper

Soloist: Glyn Williams

3.00pm Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/cory-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/ Brass Bands England Presentation 4.45pm Tickets:

Free Admission (Ticket required)

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-bands-england-presentation-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/ Brighouse & Rastrick Conductor: James Gourlay

Soloist: Ellena Newton

6.30pm Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brighouse-and-rastrick-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/