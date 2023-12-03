Tickets on sale for RNCM International Brass Band Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the RNCM International Brass Band Festival which takes place in Manchester over the weekend of 26th — 28th January.
Tickets
To book tickets for each event:
Friday 26th January:
Festival Prelude
Salford Quays Brass Quartet
6.15pm
Tickets:
Free Admission (Ticket required)
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/festival-prelude-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
Foden's Band
Conductor: Michael Fowles
Soloist: Sheona White
7.30pm
Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/fodens-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
Saturday 27th January:
Brass Band Treize Etoiles
Conductor: Frederic Theodoloz
Soloist: Lionel Fumeaux
11.00am
Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-band-treize-etoiles-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
4BR Interview with James Gourlay
1.30pm
Tickets:
Free Admission (Ticket required)
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-4barsrest-interview-james-gourlay-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
Tredegar Band
Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Soloist: Matthias Hofs
3.00pm
Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
Junior RNCM Brass Band
Conductors: Mark Bouse & Phil Goodwin
4.45pm
Tickets:
Free Admission (Ticket required)
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/junior-rncm-brass-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
Black Dyke Band
Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs
Soloists: Siobhan Bates; Brett Baker
7.30pm
Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/black-dyke-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
Sunday 28th January:
RNCM Brass Band
Conductors: James Gourlay & David Thornton
Soloist: James Gourlay
11.00am
Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brass-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
A Grimethorpe Adventure
Grimethorpe Youth Band
1.30pm
Tickets:
Free Admission (Ticket required)
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/a-grimethorpe-adventure-with-grimethorpe-youth-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
Cory Band
Conductor: Philip Harper
Soloist: Glyn Williams
3.00pm
Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/cory-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
Brass Bands England Presentation
4.45pm
Tickets:
Free Admission (Ticket required)
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-bands-england-presentation-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/
Brighouse & Rastrick
Conductor: James Gourlay
Soloist: Ellena Newton
6.30pm
Tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brighouse-and-rastrick-band-rncm-international-brass-band-festival/