                 

*
banner

News

International award for Ray Farr

Ray Farr has become a recipient of a prestigious BUMA Blaasmuziek Award.

Ray Farr
  Ray Farr accepted the award at a recent concert

Monday, 04 December 2023

        

Conductor, composer, author and arranger Ray Farr has been honoured with a 2023 BUMA Blaasmuziek Award.

The international category of the prestigious annual Dutch awards is given in recognition of a musician's "â€¦major and positive contribution to the development of brass music within and outside The Netherlands."

Deserved recognition

Ray was joined by the renowned conductor Peter Kleine Schaars in being the 2023 award recipients, with BUMA stating: "It can be said of both men that they have devoted themselves to light music for many years.

They have contributed of brass music at national and international level. It is a deserved recognition."

Ray was presented with the trophy at a special concert in Holland, last weekend, where he also conducted the Dutch National Youth Fanfare Band.

Previous award recipients include Philip Wilby, Philip Sparke and Edward Gregson.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BlachKLANG

Happy BlechKLANG Christmas

December 4 • You can enjoy a festive concert from Germany beamed into your home later this month.

Ray Farr

International award for Ray Farr

December 4 • Ray Farr has become a recipient of a prestigious BUMA Blaasmuziek Award.

RNCM

Tickets on sale for RNCM International Brass Band Festival

December 3 • You can now book your seats for a weekend of fantastic brass playing at the RNCM in Manchester.

Yorkshire Youth Band

Yorkshire Youth enjoy Cup ties

December 2 • The members of the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band gained further inspiration on their latest get-together by having a big silver pot to keep them company.

What's on »

Northop Silver Band - Christmas Concert with Kirsty Abbotts

Sunday 3 December • St Eurgain & St Peter, Church Road, Northop CH7 6BQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Littleborough Band

Sunday 3 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Garforth Brass - Garforth Community Choir

Wednesday 6 December • St James the Great,. Manston,. Crossgates, . Leeds,. LS15 8JB LS15 8JB

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Vacancies »

St Swithuns Brass Band

December 3 • St Swithuns Band are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non-contesting band playing at various local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the Band forward as our current MD is retiring after 18+ years.

Crewe Brass

December 3 • Crewe Brass are looking for a 2ND HORN to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

December 3 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION players TUNED/KIT to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top