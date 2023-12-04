International award for Ray Farr

Ray Farr has become a recipient of a prestigious BUMA Blaasmuziek Award.

Conductor, composer, author and arranger Ray Farr has been honoured with a 2023 BUMA Blaasmuziek Award.

The international category of the prestigious annual Dutch awards is given in recognition of a musician's "â€¦major and positive contribution to the development of brass music within and outside The Netherlands."

Deserved recognition

Ray was joined by the renowned conductor Peter Kleine Schaars in being the 2023 award recipients, with BUMA stating: "It can be said of both men that they have devoted themselves to light music for many years.

They have contributed of brass music at national and international level. It is a deserved recognition."

Ray was presented with the trophy at a special concert in Holland, last weekend, where he also conducted the Dutch National Youth Fanfare Band.

Previous award recipients include Philip Wilby, Philip Sparke and Edward Gregson.