Chapeltown Silver turns to plastic to inspire next generation

A great outreach day sees Chapeltown Silver Prize Band inspire eager primary school children to enjoy brass band music making.

Chapeltown
  The day was a great success

Wednesday, 06 December 2023

        

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band has reached out into the heart of its local community to inspire the next generation of young brass band players.

Have a go

Thanks to support from the Co-operative Community Fund, they recently held their first pBuzz 'have a go' session where a host of eager primary school children learnt the basics of playing an instrument.

Such was their progress that by the end of the day they were playing on their plastic instruments with tutors from the band. To top it all each player was able to take home their instrument to ensure that they returned time and time again!

Everyone

Band spokesperson Anthony Hodgkinson told 4BR: "The children also took part in mini workshops within the session, exploring and playing the full range of brass instruments in our band — so there was something for everyone."

He added: "It was a great success and so heartening to see that children are so excited about playing music — and in a brass band. Our thanks go to the Co-operative Community Fund and their customers and to everyone who supports us in other ways to keep us going.

The next generation is there — and we are determined to ensure they are part of our band!"

        

