                 

*
banner

News

ENO to move to Manchester

English National Opera will relocate to Manchester in 2029, although it will maintain its musical link to London.

eno
  ENO now moves to Manchester in 2029

Wednesday, 06 December 2023

        

It has been announced that English National Opera will relocate to Manchester in 2029.

It follows a protracted battle over funding that had seen Arts Council England threaten to cut its annual grant, whilst the organisation has been embroiled in further antagonism following the decision to axe 19 orchestral positions and employ its existing musicians on part time contracts.

Changes

That was followed by the resignation of Music Director Martyn Brabbins who stated: "This is a plan of managed decline, rather than an attempt to rebuild the company and maintain the world-class artistic output for which ENO is rightly famed."

It is understood that ENO had looked at relocation to Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Nottingham, with ENO interim chief executive Jenny Mollica said: "As we continue to transition through significant change, today's announcement marks an important and defining moment for our remarkable company.

This future direction will see us continue to expand our role as a national institution — supporting our mission to create work with and for even more audiences across the country, alongside our annual season at the London Coliseum."

Joint venues

Manchester is said to be the biggest city in Europe without a resident opera company, although it is reported that the move will not see ENO established at a permanent new 'home', with performances given at the recently opened £240 million Aviva Studios arts centre as well as The Lowry Theatre.

In addition, ENO will continue to own the Coliseum in London and perform there each year.

No and yes

Although the proposed initial move to Manchester was not overwhelmingly welcomed — with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham stating: "If you can't come willingly, don't come at all", he has reportedly more recently said that he is "immensely proud to be able to bring them to a new home here in Greater Manchester."

As we continue to transition through significant change, today's announcement marks an important and defining moment for our remarkable companyENO interim chief executive Jenny Mollica

Great news

The BBC website reported that The Lowry chief executive Julia Fawcett said that the decision was "great news for audiences", whilst John McGrath, artistic director and chief executive of Factory International, which runs Aviva Studios added that they looked forward "to developing a number of exciting new co-productions together".

However, at present it was not revealed what would happen to the existing members of the chorus, orchestra of technical teams after the move.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

eno

ENO to move to Manchester

December 6 • English National Opera will relocate to Manchester in 2029, although it will maintain its musical link to London.

Music and Hal Leonard

Hal Leonard finds its Muse for new partnership

December 6 • Two of the world's leading music industry companies have strengthened their long standing partnership.

Chapeltown

Chapeltown Silver turns to plastic to inspire next generation

December 6 • A great outreach day sees Chapeltown Silver Prize Band inspire eager primary school children to enjoy brass band music making.

ibbss

Book a festive Summer treat in Swansea

December 6 • You can ensure you bag your place on the International Brass Band Summer School in Swansea by treating yourself for Christmas.

What's on »

Northop Silver Band - Christmas Concert with Kirsty Abbotts

Sunday 3 December • St Eurgain & St Peter, Church Road, Northop CH7 6BQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Littleborough Band

Sunday 3 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Garforth Brass - Garforth Community Choir

Wednesday 6 December • St James the Great,. Manston,. Crossgates, . Leeds,. LS15 8JB LS15 8JB

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Vacancies »

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

December 6 • Pilling Band are seeking applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a 2nd Section band based in the North West between Preston and Lancaster.

St Swithuns Brass Band

December 3 • St Swithuns Band are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non-contesting band playing at various local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the Band forward as our current MD is retiring after 18+ years.

Crewe Brass

December 3 • Crewe Brass are looking for a 2ND HORN to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top