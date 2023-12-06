ENO to move to Manchester

English National Opera will relocate to Manchester in 2029, although it will maintain its musical link to London.

It follows a protracted battle over funding that had seen Arts Council England threaten to cut its annual grant, whilst the organisation has been embroiled in further antagonism following the decision to axe 19 orchestral positions and employ its existing musicians on part time contracts.

Changes

That was followed by the resignation of Music Director Martyn Brabbins who stated: "This is a plan of managed decline, rather than an attempt to rebuild the company and maintain the world-class artistic output for which ENO is rightly famed."

It is understood that ENO had looked at relocation to Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Nottingham, with ENO interim chief executive Jenny Mollica said: "As we continue to transition through significant change, today's announcement marks an important and defining moment for our remarkable company.

This future direction will see us continue to expand our role as a national institution — supporting our mission to create work with and for even more audiences across the country, alongside our annual season at the London Coliseum."

Joint venues

Manchester is said to be the biggest city in Europe without a resident opera company, although it is reported that the move will not see ENO established at a permanent new 'home', with performances given at the recently opened £240 million Aviva Studios arts centre as well as The Lowry Theatre.

In addition, ENO will continue to own the Coliseum in London and perform there each year.

No and yes

Although the proposed initial move to Manchester was not overwhelmingly welcomed — with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham stating: "If you can't come willingly, don't come at all", he has reportedly more recently said that he is "immensely proud to be able to bring them to a new home here in Greater Manchester."

Great news

The BBC website reported that The Lowry chief executive Julia Fawcett said that the decision was "great news for audiences", whilst John McGrath, artistic director and chief executive of Factory International, which runs Aviva Studios added that they looked forward "to developing a number of exciting new co-productions together".

However, at present it was not revealed what would happen to the existing members of the chorus, orchestra of technical teams after the move.