Derwent spread their musical wings for Christmas

Derwent Brass has commissioned a new work by composer Matthew Eden that they will feature in their upcoming Christmas concert season.

Matthew is the Associate Composer with the Midlands band and a former Young Composer in Residence with Black Dyke Band. His works have been recorded by a wide array of artists, including The HallÃ© Orchestra and Foden's Band

Songs of the Angels

'Songs of the Angels' follows on from his 'Meditation', 'Pulse' and 'Emeritus' and was initially conceived as a short festive fanfare before evolving into a work of around 12 minutes in duration.

It is based on two Christmas themes: The Sussex Carol, and the all too often overlooked Wexford Carol.

Festive

Matthew said: "It provides a real technical as well as a challenge for the musicians. I really wanted to write something that was unashamedly festive, but nonetheless modern and distinctive, and after many revisions and rewrites I'm pleased with the result."

He added: "As always, I'm delighted to be working with Derwent Brass, who are so open musically and creatively.

It is a thrill to have such a capable and welcoming group at my disposal and I'm looking forward to their performances of 'Songs of the Angels' this December."

Premiere

The world premiere will take place on Friday 8th December in Derby Cathedral in a massed bands concert alongside the Derby Central Salvation Army Band, before being made for general release.