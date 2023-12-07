Lee leads support for Leukaemia charity concert

John Lee will be joined by old Sheffield friends to help raise funds for Leukaemia UK.

Unite the Union Band is supporting flugel player John Lee in raising funds for Leukaemia UK later this month.

John was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic leukaemia last year, rather ironically as he told 4BR, after he helped the Boobs & Brass ensemble record 'Whatever it takes' for their Breast Cancer fund raising campaign.

Essential work

"It was something of a strange shock,"he said. "Unfortunately, there's no cure, but it's a bit of a slow burner, so I'm not sure how long I've got.

Thankfully I'm still well and still playing squash, walking and cycling, so I'm hoping being fit and positive is going to help and will enable me to help raise much needed funds for the charity's essential work."

Old friends

John initially returned to playing after retiring from work. He has already raised £2,500 by walking 200 miles with the dog, so organising a concert for Leukaemia UK was a natural progression.

He added: "The theme of the concert was a bit of a no brainer given the connection of players such as Richard Marshall, Tom Hutchinson, Kevin Crockford and Mark Walters to Unite the Union Band and the city of Sheffield.

Richard and Tom are former players whilst Mark and Kevin both live in Sheffield and Mark's wife, Gill is a member of our horn section. I was so thrilled when they agreed to be a part of what promises to be a great evening."

Time and place

The event will be held at Crookes Social Club on Mulehouse Road in Sheffield (S101TD) on Saturday 16th December at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bout opn the door.

Help has also come from Mercer & Barker mouthpieces as well as the generosity of other sponsors.

"I can't thank people enough,"John said. "Please come along to support a great charity and its work as well as enjoy the musical fun. It's not going to be too serious, but the playing will still be world class!"