                 

*
banner

News

Lee leads support for Leukaemia charity concert

John Lee will be joined by old Sheffield friends to help raise funds for Leukaemia UK.

John Lee
  John Lee will be joined by old friends to help raise the funds for the charity

Thursday, 07 December 2023

        

Unite the Union Band is supporting flugel player John Lee in raising funds for Leukaemia UK later this month.

John was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic leukaemia last year, rather ironically as he told 4BR, after he helped the Boobs & Brass ensemble record 'Whatever it takes' for their Breast Cancer fund raising campaign.

Essential work

"It was something of a strange shock,"he said. "Unfortunately, there's no cure, but it's a bit of a slow burner, so I'm not sure how long I've got.

Thankfully I'm still well and still playing squash, walking and cycling, so I'm hoping being fit and positive is going to help and will enable me to help raise much needed funds for the charity's essential work."

Old friends

John initially returned to playing after retiring from work. He has already raised £2,500 by walking 200 miles with the dog, so organising a concert for Leukaemia UK was a natural progression.

He added: "The theme of the concert was a bit of a no brainer given the connection of players such as Richard Marshall, Tom Hutchinson, Kevin Crockford and Mark Walters to Unite the Union Band and the city of Sheffield.

Richard and Tom are former players whilst Mark and Kevin both live in Sheffield and Mark's wife, Gill is a member of our horn section. I was so thrilled when they agreed to be a part of what promises to be a great evening."

Time and place

The event will be held at Crookes Social Club on Mulehouse Road in Sheffield (S101TD) on Saturday 16th December at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bout opn the door.

Help has also come from Mercer & Barker mouthpieces as well as the generosity of other sponsors.

"I can't thank people enough,"John said. "Please come along to support a great charity and its work as well as enjoy the musical fun. It's not going to be too serious, but the playing will still be world class!"

        

TAGS: Unite the Union (City of Sheffield)

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

John Lee

Lee leads support for Leukaemia charity concert

December 7 • John Lee will be joined by old Sheffield friends to help raise funds for Leukaemia UK.

Songs of the Angels

Derwent spread their musical wings for Christmas

December 7 • A new work from composer Matthew Eden will form part of the Christmas programmes of Derwent Brass.

Podcast

Harper speaks triple Dutch

December 7 • Cory MD Philip Harper has been featured three times on the the 'Behind the Music' podcast with presenter Geert Jan Kroon.

Brassing Around

Stars out in force to support Elise keep Brassing Around

December 7 • Lots of star players will join forces to help the talented Elise Hale keep reporting on brass band events in 2024 and beyond...

What's on »

Northop Silver Band - Christmas Concert with Kirsty Abbotts

Sunday 3 December • St Eurgain & St Peter, Church Road, Northop CH7 6BQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Littleborough Band

Sunday 3 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Garforth Brass - Garforth Community Choir

Wednesday 6 December • St James the Great,. Manston,. Crossgates, . Leeds,. LS15 8JB LS15 8JB

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Vacancies »

Long Melford Silver Band

December 7 • Long Melford Silver Band has vacancies for Eb and Bb basses. We are a friendly band based in south Suffolk under the leadership of Frankie Ayers undertaking a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Fulham Brass Band

December 7 • Bb Bass vacancy! We are looking for a talented and committed team player to complete our friendly Championship Band under the leadership of Musical Director, Sam Hairsine.

Thurcroft Welfare Band

December 7 • The band are seeking to appoint the following: Flugal Horn, Solo Trombone, Percussion - Tuned or Kit. The band recently finished in 2nd place at the Yorks Regional Championships. Thurcroft is a very welcoming and friendly band, with high aspirations

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top