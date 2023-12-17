                 

Last chord reached for Elland and Brooks

The 11 year musical partnership between Elland Silver Band and MD Daniel Brooks has come to an end.

Brooks
  Daniel Brooks led Elland Silver Band for 11 years

Sunday, 17 December 2023

        

The 11 year musical partnership between Elland Silver Band and MD Daniel Brooks has come to an end.

It marks the end of arguably the most successful era in the Yorkshire band's history — one that saw them quickly rise from the Second Section to the Championship Section where they have remained since 2017.

Successes

During that time they secured a number of contest successes, including the Yorkshire Second Section title (2014), Bolsover Entertainment First Section (2016) and Championship Section (2017), as well as gaining promotion to the Senior Cup at the British Open Spring Festival and become a highly respected top-flight contender at the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

It is understood that Danny made the decision to enable him to spend more time at home with his family, prepare for the arrival of a new baby and to work with a local band.

Thrive

He stated: "During my 11 years Elland has always supported what I wanted and has allowed me to grow into the Musical Director I wanted to be.

They are one of the most successful in the country at what it does, has the best grass roots projects and a leadership team that has allowed it to thrive.

I will always remember my years with Elland on a journey through the sections to achieving a top 6 finish in the Yorkshire Area. I wish them and my successor the very best for the future".

Inspiration

In response to the news, and in wishing him the very best, the band stated that they would like to thank Danny for "all his inspiration over the years which has formed a great team of musicians and friends."

The band will be looking to appoint a successor in due course.

        

