Porthouse takes lead at Bradford

Harry Porthouse takes on the principal cornet role with City of Bradford Band.

The City of Bradford Band has welcomed the signing of Harry Porthouse as their new principal cornet.

The first year Royal Northern College of Music student takes up the role in the New Year after enjoying playing with them at a recent concert.

Debut

The former Tredegar and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain player has enjoyed freelancing with a number of bands after going to Manchester to study in September.

His contest debut will come at the top section Yorkshire Regional Championships in March.

Delighted

Band spokesperson John Mallinson told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome Harry as our new principal cornet. We have an established ethos of developing and supporting young players and providing a welcoming environment. Harry is an outstanding talent who we are sure is going to shine with us."

In response Harry told 4BR: "City of Bradford is a band I feel very comfortable with — so welcoming, but also ambitious and driven. Their musical outlook is exciting and progressive and I can't wait to make my mark working under MD, Matt Ryan."