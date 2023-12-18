                 

*
banner

News

Porthouse takes lead at Bradford

Harry Porthouse takes on the principal cornet role with City of Bradford Band.

Harry Porhtouse
  Harry Porthouse will take on the principal cornet role

Monday, 18 December 2023

        

The City of Bradford Band has welcomed the signing of Harry Porthouse as their new principal cornet.

The first year Royal Northern College of Music student takes up the role in the New Year after enjoying playing with them at a recent concert.

Debut

The former Tredegar and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain player has enjoyed freelancing with a number of bands after going to Manchester to study in September.

His contest debut will come at the top section Yorkshire Regional Championships in March.

Delighted

Band spokesperson John Mallinson told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome Harry as our new principal cornet. We have an established ethos of developing and supporting young players and providing a welcoming environment. Harry is an outstanding talent who we are sure is going to shine with us."

In response Harry told 4BR: "City of Bradford is a band I feel very comfortable with — so welcoming, but also ambitious and driven. Their musical outlook is exciting and progressive and I can't wait to make my mark working under MD, Matt Ryan."

        

TAGS: City of Bradford

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBW Awards

Black Dyke and Hofs claim BBW CD of the Year accolades

December 18 • National Champion and German trumpet star claim the first two major CD awards of 2023.

Harry Porhtouse

Porthouse takes lead at Bradford

December 18 • Harry Porthouse takes on the principal cornet role with City of Bradford Band.

Australian Nationals

Australian's to 'Rejoice' at Adelaide National Championships

December 18 • Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' leads the set-works at the Australian National Championships in 2024.

Colur Symphony

Norwegian elite set for colouring test

December 18 • Simon Dobson's 'A Symphony of Colours' will be the set-work for the Norwegian National Championships in Bergen in February.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Easingwold Town Band

December 18 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet & bass trombone. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Thoresby Colliery Band

December 16 • Required: Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a Principal Cornet player to take the band back to the Championship Section in 2025. . If you have ambition and enjoy leading a section please apply in confidence.

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

December 16 • We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top