Arnold and Enderby in concert

The Malcolm Arnold Society has just released the video recording of the concert given by the Enderby Band at the International Arnold Festival in Northampton in October.

Extensive selection

Led by MD, Steve Phillips the band provided the audience with an extensive selection of his original and arranged brass band works — including 'Fantasy for Brass Band', 'Little Suite No.1' and 'No.2', 'Four Scottish Dances' and 'Padstow Lifeboat'.

To enjoy

https://www.malcolmarnoldsociety.co.uk/2023/12/17/the-brass-music-of-malcolm-arnold/?fbclid=IwAR2QcgbLvuJj7j7f5NZDTW287OWWUkKzEDjf4q5Baea6btISxDfBCgleago

