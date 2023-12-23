Barton becomes new principal at Leyland

Lewis Barton become the first major signing of the new Daniel Brooks era at Leyland Band

The Leyland Band has made its first major signing under Musical Director Daniel Brooks with the news that Lewis Barton is to become its new principal cornet.

It follows the departure of Iain Culross to WFEL Fairey and sees one of the most sought after talents in the banding movement move from Elland Silver Band with immediate effect.

Acclaim

The 18 year old principal cornet of the National Youth Band of Great Britain is currently in his first year of study at the RNCM in Manchester and has already gained widespread acclaim as well as accolades for his playing.

He was the 'Best Soloist' at the 2019 British Open Youth Championships, won the Harry Mortimer Solo Competition in 2020, and was 'Best Soloist' at the 2022 Dr Martins Entertainment Competition and the 2023 British Open Senior Cup.

The Principal Trumpet of the Halle Youth Orchestra he is an integral part of the current National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain as a member of their new Ambassador Band

Thrilled

Speaking about his appointment he said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Leyland Band and am very much looking forward to working with these incredible players, especially under their new Musical Director Danny Brooks. I can't wait to see what the new year brings!"

Talent

In response, MD Danny Brooks, who was the MD at Elland Silver before his recent move to Leyland added: "Lewis is a burgeoning talent who will go to the very top of the professional game during his time at the RNCM.

Lewis is absolutely brilliant to work with. He will provide top class playing and a calm sense of passion to lead the band with distinction."