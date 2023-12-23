Happy Christmas and Quiz time from Band Supplies and Besson

Band Supplies wishes its customers a very Happy Christmas as well as teaming up with Besson to offer another great 4BR festive quiz prize.

Band Supplies Ltd is wishing its customers around the globe a very 'Happy Musical Christmas' as well as hoping that they can also bring an extra treat to a cornet player somewhere by once again teaming up with Besson to provide a brilliant prize for the annual 4BR Christmas Quiz.

Prodige cornet prize

The Christmas Quiz will be published on 4BR on Boxing Day with a prize of a Besson BE120 Prodige cornet which retails for £560.

Speaking to 4BR, Ronnie and Ann Tennant said: "The banding movement never ceases to amaze us with its positivity and determination. The way in which everyone continues to work to develop brass banding at all levels is a real inspiration to us — and so this prize is a just a little thank you from ourselves and our friends at Besson."

They added: "The 4BR Quiz is a great way to get people searching for the right musical answers over Christmas — so keep your eyes peeled!"