2023 4BR Lower Section Band of the Year

Winner: Smoras Skolemusikk
2. National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
3. Brass Band Uberetsch
Smøras Skolemusikk from Norway, made up of players from two primary schools in the Bergen area, not only made huge impact with their remarkably mature musical playing in winning the Development Section of the European Youth Championships in Malmo this year, but also did the same with our judges.
7 first choice nominations for Magnus Brandseth's superb young musicians ensured that they followed Norwegian compatriots Bjorsvik Brass (2011) and Manger Skulemusikklag (2014) to become '4BR Lower Section Band of the Year'.
Second place goes to the National Youth Brass of Great Britain who continue to drive forward with their musical ambition and artistic outlook, whilst Brass Band Uberetsch of Italy, who won the European Championship Challenge Section in such fine style is third.
Panel:
The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood; Paul Hindmarsh; Andrew Wainwright; Chris Thomas; Gordon Simpson; Annie Crookston; Steven Mead; Sarah Groarke-Booth; Alexander Zwann; Jess Tredrea; Tim Mutum; Katrina Marzella; Stein Skorpholm; Camila Soderstrom Tveit.
Past Winners:
2022: Campbeltown Brass
2021: Youth Brass 2000
2020: Tewit Silver Band
2019: Wardle Academy Youth
2018: Oldham Band (Lees)
2017: BD1 Brass
2016: Youth Brass 2000
2015: Ebbw Valley
2014: Manger Skulemusikklag
2013: National Children's Band of Great Britain
2012: National Youth Band of Great Britain
2011: Bjorsvik Brass
2010: Hazel Grove Band
2009: Oldham (Lees) Band
2008: Smithills Schools Senior Band
2007: Sellers International Youth Band
2006: Pennine Brass
2005: Marsden Riverhead Brewery Band
2004: Smithills School Senior Band
2003: Smithills School Senior Band
2002: St. Dennis Band
2001: Peter Hawke Garages Lindley Band