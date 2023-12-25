2023 4BR Lower Section Band of the Year

The brilliantly talented youngsters of Smoras Skolemusikk claim the Lower Section Band of the Year honours.

Winner: Smoras Skolemusikk

2. National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

3. Brass Band Uberetsch

Smøras Skolemusikk from Norway, made up of players from two primary schools in the Bergen area, not only made huge impact with their remarkably mature musical playing in winning the Development Section of the European Youth Championships in Malmo this year, but also did the same with our judges.

7 first choice nominations for Magnus Brandseth's superb young musicians ensured that they followed Norwegian compatriots Bjorsvik Brass (2011) and Manger Skulemusikklag (2014) to become '4BR Lower Section Band of the Year'.

Second place goes to the National Youth Brass of Great Britain who continue to drive forward with their musical ambition and artistic outlook, whilst Brass Band Uberetsch of Italy, who won the European Championship Challenge Section in such fine style is third.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood; Paul Hindmarsh; Andrew Wainwright; Chris Thomas; Gordon Simpson; Annie Crookston; Steven Mead; Sarah Groarke-Booth; Alexander Zwann; Jess Tredrea; Tim Mutum; Katrina Marzella; Stein Skorpholm; Camila Soderstrom Tveit.

Past Winners:

2022: Campbeltown Brass

2021: Youth Brass 2000

2020: Tewit Silver Band

2019: Wardle Academy Youth

2018: Oldham Band (Lees)

2017: BD1 Brass

2016: Youth Brass 2000

2015: Ebbw Valley

2014: Manger Skulemusikklag

2013: National Children's Band of Great Britain

2012: National Youth Band of Great Britain

2011: Bjorsvik Brass

2010: Hazel Grove Band

2009: Oldham (Lees) Band

2008: Smithills Schools Senior Band

2007: Sellers International Youth Band

2006: Pennine Brass

2005: Marsden Riverhead Brewery Band

2004: Smithills School Senior Band

2003: Smithills School Senior Band

2002: St. Dennis Band

2001: Peter Hawke Garages Lindley Band